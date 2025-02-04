Trevor Noah faced backlash for his joke about illegal immigrants while hosting the Grammy Awards, with a viral video showing Doechii rolling her eyes at him

Fans criticised the South African comedian, calling his remarks insensitive, especially as an immigrant in the US

Social media users felt the joke was poorly timed, with some saying Noah hasn't been funny for years

American-based South African comedian Trevor Noah has landed in hot water over his jokes about illegal immigrants at the Grammy Awards. Fans said the star was insensitive.

Trevor Noah has been slammed for his insensitive joke. Image: Terence Patrick/CBS and Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times

Source: Getty Images

Trevor Noah's joke lands him in hot water

Trevor Noah was the host with the most at the just-ended Grammy Awards. The star, who was hosting one of the biggest entertainment events, seemed to keep fans entertained with his jokes.

A video posted on social media shows the former The Daily Show host speaking about the trending issue of illegal immigrants in the United States of America. The now-viral clip shows rapper and singer Doechii rolling her eyes at the award-winning comedian. Take a look at the video below:

Fans blast Trevor Noah for his statement

Although he has been praised for his hosting skills, Trevor Noah's joke failed to land. Many social media users said it was insensitive and he should have known better as an immigrant living in the US.

@OhBe_Won said:

"Himself an immigrant, and considering there were a few jokes on the topic, the issue is clearly weighing on him. I’m not sure his effort to cope is resonating, though."

@ashleim1chelle wrote:

"this ain't the time for these kinds of jokes."

@thekingkristi1 added:

"a South African making this joke..."

@evnlyonx commented:

"Doechii’s side-eye speaks louder than any words ever could 😂"

@LadySkollie added:

"He hasn’t been funny for like 8 years."

@Miss_Anne added:

"What he said was so weird, and the timing was just wrong."

Trevor Noah has been criticised for his comments at the Grammy Awards. Image: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Source: Getty Images

Beyoncé makes history at the Grammys

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Beyoncé Knowles made history by becoming the first black woman to win a Grammy Award in the Country Category for her latest album Cowboy Carter. Social media has been buzzing with excitement from the Beyhive.

Beyoncé is charting trends on social media after her historic win at the Grammys. The musician, who is the most decorated artist in Grammy history, won the Best Country Album award for Cowboy Carter, which was released about 10 months ago.

