Beyoncé made history as the first Black woman to win a Grammy for Best Country Album with Cowboy Carter , sparking excitement on social media

The Beyhive praised her for breaking barriers, while fans noted it took 50 years for another woman of colour to win in the category

Social media users celebrated her work ethic and impact, calling her the GOAT and an inspiration to black artists

Beyoncé Knowles made history by becoming the first black woman to win a Grammy Award in the Country Category for her latest album Cowboy Carter. Social media has been buzzing with excitement from the Beyhive.

Beyoncé has won the Best Country Album for 'Cowboy Carter'. Image: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Beyoncé wins big at the Grammys

Beyoncé is charting trends on social media after her historic win at the Grammys. The musician, who is the most decorated artist in Grammy history, won the Best Country Album award for Cowboy Carter, which was released about 10 months ago.

Beyoncé who has been praised for her unmatched work ethic despite being in the industry for years expressed gratitude for the award. According to a post charged by Chart Data on X, Beyoncé is the first woman of colour to win the award in 50 years. Read the post below:

Fans congratulate Beyoncé on her Grammy win

The Texas Hold Em singer's fans and followers affectionately known as the Beyhive flooded social media with praise for the singer. Many applauded her for shattering the glass ceiling and inspiring fellow black artists.

@CynthiaClems1 said:

"In 50 years! This actually screams racism 😳. For 50 years, you can't tell me there weren't black women doing country music and doing it with perfection. This is just sad. Thank you, @Beyonce, for being the one to open doors 🚪 🙏"

@themanbentil wrote:

"Queen for a reason 👸❤️"

@Francis9054 commented:

"I’m proud of her."

@yashhhhfr added:

"History made!"

@BackKing2018 noted:

"Truly the GOAT 🐐"

Beyoncé has won a Grammy Award for her country album 'Cowboy Carter'. Image: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

