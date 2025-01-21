Fan-favourite TV personality and comedian Trevor Noah will host this year's Grammy Awards

CBS has confirmed in a statement that the multi-award-winning emcee and podcaster will host for the fifth time

The popular South African media personality has been hosting the awards ceremony since 2021

Award-winning TV personality and comedian Trevor Noah will host the Grammy Awards for the fifth time this year.

The TV host and actor recently made headlines when his ex-girlfriend Jordyn Taylor accused him of being a thief.

The real estate agent made the allegations against the TV host and comedian on Netflix's Selling the City.

The South African-born comedian will host the awards ceremony for the fifth time after Tyla won her first Grammy Award back in 2024.

Popular social media entertainment channel @PopPulseSA shared the news of Noah's latest gig on Tuesday evening.

"Trevor Noah is set to host the Grammys for a fifth consecutive year," read the post.

South Africans took to social media on Tuesday to congratulate Noah on his latest TV hosting gig.

When are the 2025 Grammy Awards?

CBS confirms that the comedian and emcee, Trevor Noah will host the Grammy Awards on Sunday, 2 February 2025.

The channel revealed in a statement that the 67th Annual Grammy Awards will carry a renewed sense of purpose and raise additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts while honoring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risked their lives to protect theirs.

The South African-born comedian and actor has hosted the prestigious awards since 2021.

