The South African Weather Service said Cape Town residents must brace themselves for an increase in temperatures

A heatwave is expected to sweep through the Western Cape, and Cape Town will be hit

The City's Disaster Risk Management spokesperson cautioned people to move physical activities to later on in the day

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE—The City of Cape Town has warned residents to limit their physical activities as a heatwave travels through the Western Cape. The heatwave hit the City on 21 January 2025 and is expected to persist until 22 January.

Heatwave in the Cape

Eyewitness News states the heatwave will cause extremely hot and uncomfortable weather. Temperatures are expected to exceed 35 degrees, making it difficult for people to move around.

What did the City say?

The City's Disaster Risk Management spokesperson, Charlotte Powell, cautioned residents to postpone physical activities until it's cooler during the day. The public has been advised to drink much water, sit in the shade, and wear light and loose clothing. Powell also said residents must act quickly when they experience symptoms of heat-related illness. These include heavy sweating, muscle cramps, nausea, vomiting, and dizziness.

SA confused by snowfall during heatwave

In another article, Briefly News reported that South Africans were perplexed that snow fell during an intense heatwave in November 2024. Heavy snowfall was predicted for the Eastern Cape province.

Despite large parts of the country experiencing hot weather, South Africans were confused when the weatherman predicted snow for the Eastern Cape. Netizens came out in their numbers and took pictures of the snowy weather.

