Anele Mdoda was stoked after learning that Trevor Noah would host the Grammy Awards again

The radio personality celebrated her friend, who is also a nominee, for landing the gig for the fifth consecutive time

Her post sparked mixed reactions online as netizens debated whether or not he deserved the opportunity

Don't miss out: join a FREE webinar and improve your copywriting portfolio!

Anele Mdoda celebrated Trevor Noah's fifth Grammys hosting gig. Images: Instagram/ zintathu, Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Source: UGC

Anele Mdoda couldn't hide her excitement at Trevor Noah hosting the Grammys again.

Anele Mdoda celebrates Trevor Noah's Grammys gig

The Grammy Awards are just around the corner, and ahead of the 67th ceremony scheduled for 3 February 2025, we finally learned who will be hosting the star-studded event.

Trevor Noah has been announced as the host of the prestigious event, his fifth gig in a row, having previously taken the stage in 2024, and his friend, Anele Mdoda, was stoked to learn the news.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Anele Mdoda was excited about Trevor Noah hosting the Grammy Awards again. Image: zintathu

Source: Instagram

Taking to her Twitter (X) page, the radio personality cheered after the announcement was made:

"Another one!"

Not only will the comedian host the ceremony, but he is also one of the nominees for Best Comedy Album for Where Was I?.

Briefly News reported on the success of the comedy special, which managed to hit the top two of Netflix USA's most-streamed shows shortly after it was released.

Here's what social media said about Trevor Noah's Grammys gig

Netizens celebrated and congratulated the comedian on the amazing opportunity:

precious_reigns was happy:

"My heart is full."

MissBusiN cheered:

"Let's go, Trevor!"

BuzzinTheJewel was convinced:

"Then it’s a must-watch for sure!"

chaba_charles congratulated the comedian:

"Congratulations to Trevor."

Meanwhile, others debated that he wasn't a good fit for the gig:

Levite1689 said:

"Trump is back, that’s why. We know how the story goes."

majorleague1313 wrote:

"They are pushing it."

JOHNNYINCALI wasn't impressed:

"My God. What a joke."

Trevor Noah's ex-girlfriend accuses him of theft

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the spicy details of Trevor Noah's ex-girlfriend accusing him of stealing her jokes.

Jordyn Taylor claims that the comedian would occasionally "borrow" her jokes throughout their relationship.

Source: Briefly News