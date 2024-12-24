Kaytranada has revealed dates for his South African music shows at the Milk & Cookies Festival

The music producer is set to perform in Johannesburg and Cape Town for the anticipated festival in January 2025

Tickets for the upcoming South African shows were officially announced in early November

Kaytranada’s has confirmed his lineup for the Johannesburg and Cape Town shows. Images: @kaytranada

Source: Instagram

Grammy Award-winning musician Kaytranada, renowned for his fusion of house, funk and soul, will headline the upcoming Milk & Cookies Festival in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

The spokesperson for the festival reveals to Bizcommunity that they're honoured to host the festival.

"We're incredibly honoured to host the Milk & Cookies Festival in South Africa. This isn't just about putting on a show; it's about immersing ourselves in the culture, learning from it, and contributing to it."

The festival spokesperson also adds that South Africa's influence on music, culture and art is profound, and they wanted to pay homage to that by making it the home of their first international festival.

"Our goal is to celebrate the local culture while blending it with global sounds to create something truly special."

Presale tickets were confirmed on Monday, 4 November, while public tickets officially went on sale on Wednesday, 6 November.

South Africans eagerly await CT and Joburg shows

The musician also confirmed dates to the Johannesburg and Cape Town shows on his Instagram account.

He wrote: "Coming to South Africa & Australia in January. Y’all ready?"

South Africans flooded the rapper's comment section to respond to his upcoming shows at the Milk & Cookies Festival.

@athi_rulumeni said:

"You have no idea how much we love you."

@6lingg wrote:

"I know people selling organs for this concert."

@chaneltress reacted:

"Biggest dance party in the world."

@ellamacd808 said:

"The fact that the ticket sales started 2 days earlier for South Africa and I missed it, is the most heart wrenching thing. Please release more tickets ."

@kamva: somdyala wrote:

"South Africans are going to be dancing throughout this festive season. Immaculate vibes!"

Kaytranada's Milk & Cookies Festival follows DStv Delicious Festival success

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in October that the Canadian rapper, Kaytranada has been announced as the headlining act of the first-ever Milk & Cookies festival.

South Africa will be treated to another epic festival following the success of the DStv Delicious Festival International Food & Music Festival this year.

Following Janet Jackson's withdrawal, US rapper Busta Rhymes and singer Jason Derulo headlined the show.

