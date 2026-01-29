On Wednesday, 28 January 2026, Burna Boy marked what would have been AKA’s 38th birthday with a message on Instagram, despite their well-known fallout

He shared photos with the late rapper and made claims about his relationship with AKA and his biggest regret

Social media users accused Burna Boy of lying and challenged him to share screenshots as proof

Nigerian superstar Burna Boy left South Africans scratching their heads when he celebrated the late rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes on what was supposed to be his 38th birthday.

AKA was shot and killed in February 2023 outside a popular restaurant in Durban. As South Africans from all walks of life celebrated Supa Mega on Wednesday, 28 January 2026, Burna Boy wished the late rapper a heavenly birthday. Burna Boy also revealed details about their relationship that left South Africans side-eyeing him.

Burna Boy and AKA had a fallout in 2019, and several South Africans were stunned when the Nigerian Grammy Award winner wished the rapper a happy birthday.

Burna Boy makes claims about past fallout with AKA

Social media user @1BENNY7G shared screenshots of Burna Boy’s Instagram stories. The Nigerian musician shared pictures of himself and AKA. One of the Instagram stories was captioned:

“Happy birthday, Supa Mega.”

In a separate Instagram story, Burna Boy claimed that he and AKA had ironed out their issues and squashed their beef privately via messages on X (Twitter) but had chosen to keep it under wraps. Burna Boy shared his greatest regret. The post was captioned:

“We fall out over bull*** even though we squashed it over twitter dm’s nobody knew about, we never got the chance to really link up and do what we was supposed to do, I will regret that till I see you again, until then R.I.P Mega.”

See the screenshot of the Instagram stories below:

SA reacts to Burna Boy's claims about AKA on his birthday

In the comments, South Africans accused Burna Boy of lying and urged him to share screenshots of them squashing their beef on Twitter DMs. Some recounted the tribute song Burna Boy shared after AKA died.

Here are some of the comments:

@iamRTI claimed:

“We know he's only saying that to sell tickets again in SA, and we won't buy them.”

@Cele2David alleged:

“Nobody knew about? Lol 😂 well, the dead can’t talk, so he can say whatever he likes, of course. Make up with anybody you have issues with and don’t wait till they are no more.”

@Sharyberry_M said:

“This post without the DM is not true. South Africans are still angry.”

@Rose031090 asked:

“Didn’t he release a diss track after AKA died?”

Why were AKA and Burna Boy feuding?

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that an old video of AKA explaining the origins of his beef with Burna Boy surfaced online.

The former friends' fall-out has been the most confusing tale, leading to several clashes between their fans and countrymen. After learning what led to the beef, South Africans were moved by the late rapper's loyalty to the country.

