Music producer Prince Kaybee gave people a glimpse of his relationship with the late AKA through a picture

The post was in honour of the 38th birthday of Super Mega, who was murdered on Durban's Florida Road on 10 February 2023

A few members of the online community took to the post's comment section to express their thoughts about Prince Kaybee's picture

Prince Kaybee remembered AKA on his birthday.

Source: Twitter

Fetch Your Life hitmaker Prince Kaybee ditched the lengthy posts and shared a heartfelt screenshot of a video call with the late rapper AKA to honour him on what would have been his 38th birthday. The post gave many people a glimpse into the two musicians' relationship.

Prince Kaybee, real name Kabelo Motsamai, took to X on 28 January 2026 to share the post. Both Prince Kaybee and Super Mega (born Kiernan Jarryd Forbes) rocked short hair and smiled as they communicated with each other.

Take a look at the X-posted picture, which was simply captioned with a heart, on Prince Kaybee's account below:

Prince Kaybee wished AKA a happy birthday in his own way.

Source: Twitter

Who else wished AKA a happy birthday?

The award-winning rapper, who was shot and killed in a coordinated hit on Florida Road, Durban, alongside his friend, celebrity chef Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane, on 10 February 2023, received an emotional dedication post from his daughter, Kairo Forbes. The video showed the pair enjoying father-daughter moments, leaving many viewers in tears.

His parents, Lynn and Tony Forbes, penned emotional messages. While his father wrote how grateful he was to have had him in his life, AKA's mother remembered his lively spirit, which always brought warmth to her heart.

Unlike the others, Nadia Nakai, AKA's girlfriend at the time of his passing, did not take to Instagram to share a birthday post.

South Africans react to Prince Kaybee's post

Members of the online community headed to the comment section to express their thoughts about Prince Kaybee's birthday dedication post to the Don't Forget To Pray hitmaker.

@Manny_867 said to the public:

"It's funny seeing this post. Today, I just felt like bumping AKA tunes only on my way to work and back. I was bumping: 'Be careful for what you wish for.'"

@HectorMakhata wrote in the comment section:

"Brothers who only competed on the music charts. I will forever miss that."

@Soul_Melanin shared with a salute:

"Long live Super Mega, long live."

@clive_mdluli told the motorsport fanatic:

"Mega really digged you."

@mrloveness added under the post:

"I wasn’t aware you were buddies. Anyway, his passing was really a great loss. May he continue to rest in peace."

Prince Kaybee talks about emotional connection struggles

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Prince Kaybee opened up about why he struggles to maintain romantic relationships.

The music producer bravely shared that he had endured abuse as a child and how that shaped his views on sex and intimacy. He also addressed media personality Cyan Boujee's claims that he had leaked a private video of them.

