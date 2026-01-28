On Wednesday, 28 January 2026, Kairo Forbes shared footage of herself with her late dad, rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, on what would have been his 38th birthday

The footage shows AKA and Kairo enjoying a father-daughter moment, with AKA playfully taking on the role of interviewer and giving Kairo a high five for her efforts

The video left several fans teary-eyed, with many expressing their emotions and sharing birthday wishes for AKA in the comments

Kairo Forbes shared an emotional clip of her dad, AKA, on his birthday. Image: akaworldwide/X, kairo.forbes/Instagram

Source: UGC

Kairo Forbes left South Africans teary-eyed after she shared a video to celebrate her late father, rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes, on what would have been his 38th birthday.

AKA was shot and killed in February 2023 outside a popular restaurant in Durban. As South Africans from all walks of life celebrated Supa Mega on Wednesday, 28 January 2026, his daughter Kairo Forbes shared a throwback video of herself and AKA sharing a father-daughter moment, leaving several netizens in their feelings.

Kairo Forbes remembers late dad AKA on his birthday

Kairo, who previously impressed South Africans with a video of herself conversing in fluent Korean, shared a throwback clip of herself and her father, AKA, baking a cake for his birthday. Kairo Forbes captioned the video with a statement she said later in the clip. The post was captioned:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“I don’t want to burn myself 🎂😂💜”

In the video, AKA assumed the role of an interviewer and asked Kairo to demonstrate how she had mixed the cake batter. Father and daughter even taste the cake batter, before AKA proceeds to give Kairo Forbes a high five for a job well done.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts after Kairo Forbes celebrates AKA's birthday

In the comments, AKA’s girlfriend at the time of his death, Nadia Nakai, his mom Lynn Forbes, as well as industry colleagues such as Nandi Madida and Thembi Seete, commented on the video. Fans also joined in the fun, sharing birthday messages and words of comfort to Kairo.

Here are some of the comments:

nandi_madida said:

“😍😍❤️ Your greatest guardian angel 👼”

lynnforbesza recalled:

“You guys almost started a fire! 😅”

tshia_phoenix commented:

“Long Live Supermega Live Long🤍Happy heavenly birthday🤍You're blessed Kai Kai❤️”

ntombee_1 asked:

“I wonder how that cake tasted 🤔 😂”

blackmomchronicles_sa remarked:

“This technique?? 😂😂 Happy birthday to Tata Kairo. ❤️”

rihalogreen said:

“Stay strong girl ❤️ may his soul rest in peace.”

fikilejoyceshiba shared:

“He was a great dad indeed, keep being strong, Princess ❤️”

estellemadella commented:

“He's watching you from above, you'll always be his favourite person.”

chipotaks said:

"Memories for life. Happy birthday to your dad ❤️"

SA reacted to Kairo Forbes' birthday tribute to AKA. Image: akaworldwide, kairo.forbes

Source: Instagram

Lynn and Tony Forbes celebrate AKA's heavenly birthday

Kairo Forbes isn't the only family member who remembered AKA on what would have been his 38th birthday.

Briefly News reported that the late rapper's mother and father, Lynn Forbes and Tony Forbes penned emotional messages to the late AKA on his heavenly birthday.

Mzansi also gathered to celebrate the late rapper on his heavenly birthday by sharing emotional tributes.

Source: Briefly News