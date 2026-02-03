On Tuesday, 3 February 2026, old pictures of Trevor Noah with his last publicly known girlfriend emerged online

The images were shared following Nicki Minaj’s comments about Trevor Noah’s sexuality after he joked about her at the 2026 Grammy Awards

Comparisons to Somizi Mhlongo surfaced, with some urging Trevor Noah to address the speculation publicly

Photos of Trevor Noah’s last publicly confirmed former girlfriend have surfaced amid claims about the renowned South African media personality’s sexuality.

United States rapper Nicki Minaj sent social media buzzing after she made serious claims about Trevor Noah’s sexuality in retaliation for a joke he made about her during the Grammy Awards ceremony held on Sunday, 1 February 2026, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

As the world debated the claims made by Nicki Minaj regarding Trevor’s sexuality, a social media user shared several photos of the South African comedian and his former girlfriend.

Pics of Trevor Noah and last publicly confirmed girlfriend resurface

On Tuesday, 3 February 2026, an X (Twitter) user with the handle @AdvoBarryRoux shared photos of Trevor Noah with his last publicly known girlfriend. The post was captioned:

“What do you mean Trevor Noah is gay, after telling us that these were once his girlfriends? Make it make sense!”

The four photos featured Trevor with his former girlfriend, singer Jordyn Taylor.

See the pictures below:

SA reacts to pics of Trevor Noah and his ex-girlfriend

In the comments, some social media users argued that because Trevor Noah dated women it did not mean Nicki Minaj was wrong. Others gave Somizi Mhlongo as an example and urged Trevor to put the rumours about his sexuality to rest through an official response.

Here are some of the comments:

@325C_K remarked:

“Somizi has a daughter. 🥹🥹”

@Nhlanhla_Legend claimed:

“You can tell a relationship that has no intimacy and affection. Just like in these pictures. I'm sure that it was all a publicity stunt to cover the gay story.”

@BrandonLorenzo claimed:

“He's possibly bisexual and is not comfortable sharing it with the public. You hear of many guys in Hollywood who date girls who act as their ‘beards’, and both mutually benefit from the ‘relationship’. It's a very well-known fact.”

@Past_2Present argued:

“I think Nicki Minaj had nothing on him; the only comeback she had was to call him 'gay.'”

@CastleLarger said:

“Whenever people are jealous of handsome men. The gay rumours follow. Learn to take rejection from handsome men with GRACE GUYS”

@ImakaProfonte remarked:

“When women say men have multiple women, whether in the past or present, it doesn't mean they're not closeted gays who date multiple women so that no one will try to open the closet; they're called insane.”

@MrLussh argued:

“How many gay people are having girl friends? Having a girlfriend doesn't make him straight but may be bisexual, or it could be a cover-up. I am NOT suggesting that he is gay, but I am challenging your thinking and understanding of sexuality.”

Trevor Noah accused of theft by ex-girlfriend Jordyn Taylor

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Jordyn Taylor accused Trevor Noah of theft.

Trevor Noah and Jordyn dated for approximately three years, beginning around 2015 shortly after Noah moved to the United States, before quietly splitting in the summer of 2018.

