United States President Trump has criticised Trevor Noah, calling him a lightweight and a terrible host for the Grammy Awards

He denied allegations of visiting Epstein's island, threatening legal action against Noah's claims

Noah referenced Trump at the Grammys, prompting a fiery response from the US president on social media

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Trump has threatened legal action against South African comedian Trevor Noah. Images: StandUpForTrmp, Trevornoah/X

Source: Twitter

US President Donald Trump has doubled down on his criticism of South African comedian Trevor Noah, dismissing claims that he spent time on Jeffrey Epstein’s island and attacking Noah’s work.

Trump on Jeffrey Epstein’s island

Trump denied the allegation, saying he never visited Epstein’s island. He also criticised Noah personally, describing him as a “lightweight.” The US president said Noah was “terrible”. He further stated that Noah did a poor job hosting the Grammy Awards, adding that he thought the entire ceremony was bad. During the ceremony, Noah referenced Trump and alleged that he had been on Jeffrey Epstein’s island, where alleged sex trafficking took place. Trump rejected the claim, insisting he had never visited the island.

Trump threatened legal action against Noah following the remarks made during the ceremony. The comments were shared in a post on Trump’s Truth Social account, a screenshot of which was later circulated on X by Pop Base. The post appeared a day after Noah hosted the 68th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on 1 February 2026.

In his response to Noah, Trump said Noah’s performance as host was poor, comparing it unfavourably to Jimmy Kimmel’s recent stint at the Academy Awards. He accused Noah of spreading false information and labelled him a “loser.” Trump warned that the comedian should “get his facts straight” and suggested possible legal action.

Noah referenced Trump and alleged that he had been on Jeffrey Epstein’s island. Image: Trevornoah/X

Source: Instagram

Social media users weigh in

Social media users shared their opinions regarding what Trump said about Noah.

@ManiamAkash said:

"If he's actually a lightweight, he wouldn't feel so threatened by him."

@guyfelicella said:

"He's so triggered, and I'm so here for it!"

@criticcatdotcom said:

"Good, sue him. Let’s see what comes up in discovery."

@pr3p4r32d13 said:

"I suppose one possible way Trevor Noah could be seen as a heavyweight and terribly awesome would be to gift one of his Emmy Awards to Donald."

@SilviaG19343492 said:

"Trevor Noah is an awesome comedian, and I guess his joke hit home!"

@CandyCoffiee said:

"Why does he need the entire office to stand behind him? That doesn't show strength; it shows you're scared to be alone."

