Jordyn Taylor’s bio: All we know about Trevor Noah’s ex-girlfriend

Jordyn Taylor is an American real estate agent, former singer, and model. She rose to prominence following her highly publicized relationship with famous comedian Trevor Noah. She took a hiatus from the music industry in 2014 and focused on her modelling career, which has seen her work with numerous high-profile fashion brands worldwide.

Jordyn Taylor in different outfits.

Jordyn and Taylor met when the famous comedian left his home country and came to the USA. At the time, he had ended his relationship with his South African girlfriend. Here is a quick look at Jordyn's life.

Profile summary

Full name Jordyn Taylor Gender Female Date of birth November 14, 1990 Age 31 years (as of September 2022) Zodiac Scorpio Place of birth Riverside, California, USA Current residence Manhattan, New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed (Black, Filipino, Mexican) Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet and inches 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 34-24-35 Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Marital status Single Ex-boyfriend Trevor Noah Parents Jason and Elayne Braff Profession Model, Real estate agent Net worth $2 million Instagram @jordyntaylornow

Jordyn Taylor's bio

Jordyn was born on November 14, 1990, in Riverside, California. She is the only girl in a family of three siblings. She is of mixed descent with Albanian, Filipino, Black, and Mexican roots. Jordyn spent most of her early years in California.

When Jordyn was 16, her family moved to Geneva, where she attended high school. After three years abroad, Jordyn's family returned to California. She currently lives in Manhattan, one of the upscale New York suburbs.

The model grew up alongside two brothers named Mikey and Justin.

Career

Jordyn in casual outfits.

Jordyn is a multi-talented individual, having tried her hand and succeeded in numerous ventures. Here is a look at the different hats she wears career-wise.

Modelling

At 15 years, Jordyn developed an interest in modelling. She landed her first modelling contract in Los Angeles at the same age. Ever since, she has had several commercial modelling gigs for textile, make-up, and lingerie companies, among others.

Singing

Around the same time Jordyn's modelling career took off, she ventured into music. Her breakthrough song, Strong, performed amazingly well on the Myspace Music Charts. In 2008, she signed with Interscope Records. A year later, her song, Accessory, was one of the soundtracks for the 2009 movie Confessions of a Shopaholic.

She eventually left Interscope in 2010 and signed a contract with a Japan-based Music Label in 2011. By 2012, she had recorded her debut studio album titled Jordyn Taylor. The album peaked in Japan, ranking among the top 10 albums on the R&B iTunes Charts.

One of the most popular songs from the album is titled Never Again. In 2013, she released her second studio album titled Shine. Like the first album, Shine did relatively well in Japan.

Real estate agent

Besides modelling, Jordyn is currently working as a real estate agent based in New York. Her field of work has seen her specialize in high-end real estate in and around New York.

Dating Trevor

Trevor Noah and Jordyn Taylor met in 2015, shortly after the latter's move to the USA. At the time, Jordyn had lost her boyfriend through a grisly road accident. There were numerous Jordyn Taylor and Trevor Noah's pictures showing the two even attending several red-carpet events together, including the 2018 MTV Movie Awards.

How did Trevor Noah and Jordyn Taylor meet?

The two met in one of Trevor's comedy gigs. Still, not much else is known about the duo's first-time meeting. She and Trevor became friends and soon began dating. When Trevor landed a job to host The Daily Show, Jordyn relocated from her native California to be with her boyfriend in New York.

Trevor Noah and Jordyn Taylor's split

How long did Jordyn Taylor date Trevor Noah? The two dated for about four years, between 2015 and 2019. Jordyn confirmed the breakup in an Instagram post. Confirming the split, Jordyn had this to say.

Of course, I love him. How could you not love him? I love him so much, but you guys should know we broke up this past summer, but yeah, I love him.

The post was part of Jordyn's response to a fan who had asked about her and Trevor. Why did Jordyn Taylor and Trevor Noah break up? Not much is known about the reason(s) behind the breakup.

Height and weight

Jordyn Taylor enjoying the outdoors.

The renowned model is 5'7" (170 centimetres) tall and weighs 121 pounds (55 kilograms). She has black hair and brown eyes. Her body measures 34-24-35 inches at the bust, waist, and hips.

What is Jordyn Taylor's net worth?

According to Popularnetworth, Jordyn's net worth is about $2 million. Her earnings come from the numerous modelling projects she has had with fashion brands, income from real estate agency fees, and music earnings. However, this is not an official net worth figure.

Interesting facts

Here are some fascinating facts about Trevor Noah's ex-girlfriend.

She wrote several songs about her boyfriend, who passed away in a road accident.

She admitted to still having feelings for her ex, Trevor.

She loves Filipino cuisine.

Jordyn Taylor is an accomplished model and real estate agent. Her prowess has seen her work with numerous high-profile brands in the fashion industry. Her previous relationship with renowned comedian Trevor Noah also played a huge role in her rise to fame.

