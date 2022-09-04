It takes more than talent and consistency to retain your relevance in the entertainment industry, especially with the discovery of new faces and talent. As a result, most artists are on their toes, keeping up with trends and polishing their crafts to ensure their audiences grow constantly. However, that is not the narrative in Kevin Smith's case. He took a five-year hiatus but recently made his comeback and tapped onto the market.

Kevin Smith is a Cape-born actor and an accomplished director, experienced in multi-cam and single-cam directing. He directed daily drama shows like Isidingo, Scandal! and Backstage between 2001 and 2013. He returned to the screens after being cast for Isono as Elliot King, and he seems to have gotten better at what he does best. Kevin Smith's biography highlights his transcendence to fame.

Kevin Smith's profile summary and bio

Full name Kevin Smith Gender Male Date of birth 11th October 1962 Age 59 years as of September 2022 Birthday 11th October Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth South Africa Current residence City of Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa Nationality South African Languages English, Afrikaans Occupation Actor, director, MC, presenter Education Performance diploma in speech and drama Alma mater University of Cape Town TV shows Isono, Backstage, Isidingo, Scandal!

Kevin Smith's age

Kevin Smith is fifty-nine years old as of September 2022. He was born on 11th October 1962, in the Cape region.

Kevin Smith's education

According to his LinkedIn account, Kevin is an alumnus of Spes Bona high school in Cape Town. After his matric, he joined the University of Cape Town in 1981 to pursue a performance diploma in speech and drama. He graduated in 1983.

Kevin Smith's family

Details about Smith's early life are a puzzle. There is also no information about his dating life and whether he has a family.

Kevin Smith's career

Smith wears many hats. He is an actor, director, MC and presenter. This explains why he has been relevant in the entertainment industry for over two decades.

Kevin Smith's movies and TV shows

Currently, Kevin plays Elliot King in Isono. Elliot is a career criminal and Mother Mary's accomplice. Nthati Moshesh plays Mother Mary in Isono and is the show's antagonist.

Kevin Smith's TV roles

Kevin is an accomplished actor famous for featuring as Andrew Andy Willemse on M-Net's Egoli: Place of Gold. He made his debut in the show in 1992 and played the role until 1994. He also featured in SABC3's Isidingo as Frank Xavier. In 2009, he played the role of Hotwire in Erfsondes season 2, the SABC2 drama series. He also played the role of Shandu in Backstage.

He has also played commendable roles in the following shows:

Isono

Getroud met Rugby

Erfsondes

Meeulanders

Kruispad

Kevin Smith's career does not end with acting; he is also a director. He has worked on the following shows:

Isidingo

Scandal!

Backstage

Kevin Smith has acted in international films, the most notable ones including the Quentin Tarantino cult trilogy and From Dusk Til Dawn. He also featured as John the Beloved in The Bible Epic.

Theatre

Kevin Smith has also been cast for theatre roles, and some of the most notable ones include:

The Elephant Man

A Winter's Tale

Hamlet

Julius Caesar

Much Ado About Nothing

MC

In 2000, he got the rare opportunity to MC the Miss World pageant at the Sun City Superbowl. He wowed the local TV audience with his skills.

Awards and accolades

In 2013, Kevin Smith bagged the SAFTA award for the best actor in the soap opera category. His contribution to the film industry is still recognized.

Kevin Smith's latest news

Kevin Smith returned to the small screen after landing a new role on Isono. He had mixed emotions about being back on TV and had the following to say about it and playing Elliot King on Isono:

It is the most incredible thing for me to be back on television. And to be doing something that I really love with this new character. The previous roles that I have played have been nice guys, so I think Eliot takes it to the next level with being on edge; he is constantly pushing the envelope and constantly pushing the edge and in people's faces.

He recalled how the pandemic had affected him since production companies were on a hiatus and could not cast him for film or theatre roles.

Kevin Smith's biography coincides with his recent return to the screens. It fills in the gaps about the actor's whereabouts and what he was up to on the days fans thought he was missing in action.

