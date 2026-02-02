On Sunday, 1 February 2026, renowned actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa shared photos of herself with her eldest son, Anesu, on her official Instagram account

The post coincided with her former husband, DJ Black Coffee, celebrating his girlfriend Victoria Gonzalez’s birthday

Fans and celebrities, including Nandi Madida, Lerato Mvelase, and Zenande Mfenyana, reacted with admiration and surprise at how tall Enhle Mbali's son is

Enhle Mbali shared a photo of her firstborn son, Anesu. Image: enhlembali

Source: Instagram

Renowned actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa left South Africans gushing after sharing a photo of herself and her oldest son with her former husband, DJ Black Coffee.

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa dominated headlines following the landmark Constitutional Court ruling on antenuptial agreements entered into after a customary marriage.

Enhle seemingly responded to her former husband DJ Black Coffee’s reaction to the Constitutional Court, with a series of cryptic Instagram Stories touching on trauma, pain and betrayal.

Enhle Mbali celebrates her eldest son with Black Coffee

On Sunday, 1 February 2026, as Black Coffee gushed over his girlfriend, Victoria Gonzalez, on her birthday, Enhle Mbali celebrated their eldest son, Anesu.

Enhle shared two photos of herself standing beside Anesu. The post was captioned:

“They grow up so Quik….❤️ #AAbatteries #mom #EmpressEnhle”

See the photos below:

SA reacts after Enhle Mbali shows off her eldest son

Fans and other celebrities, including Nandi Madida, Lerato Mvelase, and Zenande Mfenyana, among others, flooded the comments section with mixed reactions. Others, such as Norma Mngoma, reacted to the height difference between Enhle and her eldest son.

Here are some of the comments:

lerato_mvelase reacted:

“😍😍”

nandi_madida gushed:

“Beautiful 😍”

zenandemfenyana remarked:

“Haaibo that was too quick 🥹😍”

norma.mngoma shared:

“My boys make me look shorter as well😂😂”

queenbee_mrsmo_duchess_ said:

“I cannot wait for him to be a young adult and start telling us what you taught him and his brother. As a boy mom of young boys, I honestly love boy mom relationships 😍 #boymamasclub”

thandymatlaila asked:

“Friend, I’m not laughing, but are you wearing heels? 🤣🤣🤣, why do I sense that you are and he’s STILL towering 🥺”

mishdoma suggested:

“Send him to a basketball academy 👏🔥🔥🙌”

mlulekimabona said:

“He’s tall like his father.”

tamie_hatana asked:

“When did he become so tall?! 😮”

Rendaniramashia recounted:

“Yho, he has grown the last time I saw you and him at my workplace function; he was not even taller than you, Mommy. Now you got yourself a runway model in the house, and you have done a great job in raising the boys 👦❤️❤️❤️❤️"

msa_shoes said:

"I see our South African Michael Jordan!! Please make South Africa Great in Basketball 🇿🇦❤️"

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa opens up about her divorce with Black Coffee

