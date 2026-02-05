On Thursday, 5 February 2026, Lungani Rammaledi, Nonku Williams' current partner, broke his silence on allegations that he is cheating on his wife with her

In the comments underneath his statement, Nonku Williams backed her man, while he called out the person who allegedly started the rumours to clarify the claims

Social media users criticised both Lungani and Nonku, with many expressing sympathy for the pregnant ex

Former Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) star Nonku Williams’ new man, Lungani Rammaledi, has responded to rumours that he is married.

Lungani Rammaledi’s image as a drama-free and devoted boyfriend crumbled amid allegations that he is married and has a child with Slee Ndlovu's half-sister, who is heavily pregnant. Slee, a former Durban Housewife, starred beside Nonku on the famous franchise, where they were once good friends before their bond disintegrated.

Nonku Williams’ new boyfriend responds to rumours he is married

Lungani Rammaledi, who recently celebrated his birthday, took to his official Instagram account and addressed reports that he is married. Lungani denied that he was ever married to Sne and said Nonku Williams isn't the reason why he dumped her. The statement read:

“Lungani Rammaledi is not married, and he was never married to his ex-girlfriend (Sne), and Nonku Williams is not the reason for Lungani Rammaledi to separate with his ex-girlfriend (Sne) and the ex-girlfriend knows it.”

In the comments section, Lungani’s boo, Nonku Williams, chimed in with a comment that read:

“CASE CLOSED!”

The statement was reshared by entertainment and celebrity blogger Maphephandaba. The blogger also reshared photos of Rammaledi’s heavily pregnant ex-girlfriend and a screenshot of Nonku Williams’ comment beneath her boyfriend’s statement.

In the comments beneath Maphephandaba’s post, Lungani Rammaledi asked Slee Ndlovu to clarify the rumours she allegedly started. The comment read:

“@slee_thebosslady, please come and clarify your nonsense, and you should stop using uSne to fight your battles with Nonku. I don't know you, and uSne has never introduced me to you as a family or relative during our relationship.”

Mzansi reacts as Nonku Williams' bae addresses rumours

In the comments, several social media users slammed Nonku Williams for her comment beneath her boyfriend’s statement. Some criticised Lungani for flaunting his romance with Nonku despite his pregnant ex. Some warned Nonku Williams that she might find herself in the same situation in the future.

Here are some of the comments:

tuwie_m criticised:

“That ‘CASE CLOSED!’ comment is embarrassing, Nonku so heartless, I mean she’s still pregnant 😭🤚🏻”

tayy.nk argued:

“She’s pregnant, that on its own holds weight. Publicly flaunting another woman whilst you have someone carrying your child is so shameful. 💔”

lavorie_d asked:

“Did Nonku write that herself? 😂”

lee_suhh.k warned:

“Judging from this loser’s comments about his ex, Nonku should be careful coz she might find herself homeless soon. This guy is a walking red flag!”

thand0.s advised:

“Read your man's comments and decide if you're safe or not.”

