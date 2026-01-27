South African reality TV star Nonku Williams recently celebrated her man, Lungani Rammaledi's birthday

The star shared a cute video and paired it with a touching message on her social media page

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to Nonku's post

Nonku Williams shows love to her man on his birthday. Image: @nonku_williams

Mzansi's most favourite reality TV star, Nonku Williams, recently had fans swooning over her loved-up post about her man, Lungani Rammaledi, on his special day.

Though many weren't for her new relationship, Williams has proven that she is madly in love with her new man and is at peace.

On Tuesday, 27 January 2026, the former Real Housewives of Durban cast member excitedly announced that her lover was turning a year older as she couldn't wait to pen him a sweet and touching message on social media.

Nonku posted a cute video of their moments together and paired it with a message where she shared how blessed and appreciative she is to have him in her life.

"Happy Birthday to the man who infuses my life with joy and purpose. You were the unexpected answer to prayers I didn’t know to pray, a divine surprise that has become my greatest blessing. Your presence in my life is a gift, one that I cherish every day, and I’m still in awe of the beauty in our union, a testament to God’s perfect plan," she wrote.

She further mentioned how she has felt and recognised the love she receives from her man through the little things he does for him.

She wrote:

"In the little things, I see the greatness of your love - the way you open the car door with a gentle touch, the way you surprise me with flowers just because 🌹, the way we laugh at the same silly jokes until our sides hurt 😂. Your love is a balm to my soul, a reminder that I’m seen, heard, and loved as God loves me. You make every day brighter, even in the messy moments, and I’m so grateful for your unwavering presence in my life."

Read the full message below:

Fans react to Nonku's message

Shortly after the star shared the post on social media, many of her fans and followers flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

TT Mbha said:

"Happy birthday my brother. May God continue to bless you with many more happy returns."

ndabaduduzile0 wrote:

"Happy birthday ku sbari wethu. Okuhle kodwa."

nomfundofakudze commented:

"Happy birthday to your mans my twin."

mosebudimatlopela responded:

"Happy birthday to the love of your life, girl. May Almighty God bless him with many more healthy and successful years to come."

nicole.c.jackson.549 replied:

"Happy birthday and many blessings to your boo."

Netizens react to Nonku's post about her man. Image: @nonku_williams

Nonku Williams’ ex-boyfriend flaunts his new lady

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Nonku Williams' controversial ex-boyfriend, Dumisani Ndlazi, popularly known as Rough Diamond, caused a buzz on social media when he showed off the new lady in his life.

A post shared by controversial blogger Musa Khawula on his Instagram page seemingly confirmed the reports that Rough Diamond has a new woman in his life. South Africans on social media had a lot to say about Rough Diamond's new bae. Many couldn't help but notice that she bore a striking resemblance to Nonku Williams.

