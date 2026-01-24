South African DJ SirVincent recently reacted to the death of the popular hip hop star, Bravo Le Roux

The star shared several videos and pictures he had created with Bravo Le Roux on social media

The beloved artist passed away on Friday, 23 January 2026, at the age of 30 in Switzerland

DJ SirVincent mourned the death of Bravo Le Roux. Image: sirvincentsa, bravoleroux

Source: Instagram

The passing of Bravo Le Roux sent shockwaves across South Africa and the entertainment industry, as many tributes poured in, and one of them was from the popular DJ DirVincent.

On Friday, 23 January 2026, the DJ and culture activist also shared several pictures and videos of the times he spent with Le Roux before his untimely death at the age of 30, like the famous TV star Siphesihle Vazi.

SirVincent paid tribute to the late star and shared an emotional message about how it was having him in his life.

"I can’t believe I’m typing this, saying RIP to you. A young man full of life. You were a light in any room you walked into. Your Kasi swag was unmatched. You were a dreamer. You were a believer. One of the most respectful people I have ever come across. You didn’t follow the crowd, which is why you always stood out.

"Thank you for leaning on us for guidance, career and life advice. It was an honour being one of your many older brothers. Thank you for teaching me how to be brave publicly. Thank you so much for showing the kid in the hood that it was possible. Your legacy will outlive you. Your daughter will be so proud to know that she had an incredible Dad and that you loved her mom so deeply," he wrote.

SirVincent further mentioned that it is difficult to accept that he is dead and they won't get to see him laugh, smile and cry again.

He wrote:

"This is hard to swallow. Just the other day, you were calling seeking advice about wedding venues. Thank you to your mom and family for borrowing you to us. You were love, you were a remarkable talent that owned each and every stage. There’s nothing I can say that can help make this make sense. But in everything we choose to put God first. I will always love you, Gubevu ntwana yam. Thank you for everything. Sleep well."

See the post below:

Bravo's family confirmed his death

In an earlier report from Briefly News, Le Roux's family had released a press statement on his Instagram page, confirming his death, asking for privacy. This came as a shock to many, as many other celebrities poured their tributes. The statement reads:

“It is with deep sorrow that we confirm the passing of Bravo Le Roux (Sinesipho Peter), a beloved South African artist whose talent, voice, and spirit touched countless lives across the world. During this profoundly difficult time, we ask that Bravo's family, friends, and loved ones be granted privacy and space to grieve. We also ask that fans and the public remember him for his contributions, his artistry, and the joy he brought to many."

