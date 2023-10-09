The controversial ex-boyfriend of The Real Housewives of Durban star Nonku Williams, Dumisani Ndlazi, aka Rough Diamond, has stirred social media attention by unveiling his new girlfriend

Many online observers noted the physical similarities between RD's new partner and Nonku, with some commenting on their perceived differences and the speed of his post-breakup relationship

Some fans also assumed that Nonku is getting some work done on her body to compete with Rough Diamond's woman

The Real Housewives of Durban star Nonku Williams' controversial ex-boyfriend Dumisani Ndlazi popularly known as Rough Diamond caused a buzz on social media when he showed off the new lady in his life.

Nonku Williams’ ex-boyfriend Rough Diamond showed off his new girlfriend. Image: @ndlanzidumisani

Rough Diamond's new girlfriend gets Mzansi talking

Nonku Williams is busy with her glow-up journey while her former lover Dumisani Ndlanzi is back on the dating scene. Ndlanzi who is popularly known as Rough Diamond became popular after appearing on The Real Housewives of Durban as Nonku's boo.

A post shared by controversial blogger Musa Khawula on his Instagram page seemingly confirmed the reports that Rough Diamond has a new woman in his life. The caption of the post read:

"Nonku's Rough Diamond introduces his new girlfriend."

Fans react to pictures of Rough Diamond's new girlfriend

As expected, South Africans on social media had a lot to say about Rough Diamond's new bae. Many couldn't help but notice that she bears a striking resemblance to Nonku Williams.

@lettymelanin said:

"They both look great. Nonku is busy ruining her face with Botox and fillers."

@mslovelylegs added:

"#Nonku is hotter than this one just that this one is younger. Men they moved on so fast but the inside still hurting."

@nsele_luyanda wrote:

"His gained weight….. also uneType"

@amo_tjitji added:

"Once a narcissist always a narcissist. The pattern is always the same. It may drag but definitely the same. The end goal is destruction."

@queenofgoodnews_official noted:

"Younger version of nonku this guy know his types looks like nonku’s younger sis."

@preshzoe_sthandwa said:

"Little Nonku this one."

@_makhumalo_ wrote:

"Nonku Lite"

RHOD star Nonku Williams opens up about her surgery journey in candid video

Briefly News previously reported that Nonku Williams is not like many celebrities who have cosmetic surgeries and lie that they work out. The Real Housewives of Durban star recently announced that she is going under the knife to get the perfect body.

Plastic surgery is on the rise in South Africa as many people including celebrities are going under the knife to get the perfect hourglass figures. Although many keep details about their surgeries as top secrets, Nonku Williams decided to be real with her fans and shared her journey.

