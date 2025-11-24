Former Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) star Nonku Williams shared an Instagram story, soft-launching her new lover

Controversial celebrity gossip monger Musa Khawula reshared the clip of Nonku Williams and her beau at an awards ceremony in Pretoria

Social media users quickly identified Nonku Williams' new boyfriend, while others criticised him for his behaviour in the video

Nonku Williams soft-launched her new boyfriend in an Instagram video. Image: nonku_williams

Reality TV star Nonku Williams has found herself a new man, and the timeline is abuzz with reactions to a video of her soft-launching him.

Williams, who bid farewell to the Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) after five seasons, has had her fair share of relationship drama. After it ended in tears with ex-fiancee, Dumisani "Rough Diamond" Ndlanzi, Nonku Williams’ relationship status is once again the topic of online discussion, thanks to controversial celebrity gossip blogger Musa Khawula.

Nonku Williams soft-launches her new boyfriend on Instagram

Nonku Williams attended the National Film & TV Awards South Africa (NFTA) 2025 ceremony with her BFF Jojo Robinson, demonstrating that their friendship remains as strong as ever, having rekindled it in July 2025. According to Musa Khawula, Nonku Williams didn’t attend the NFTA 2025 award ceremony on Saturday, 22 November 2025, at the State Theatre, Pretoria, with Jojo only.

On Sunday, 23 November 2025, Musa Khawula shared a video of Nonku Williams and a man. The post was captioned:

“Nonku Williams launches her new boyfriend.”

In the video, Nonku Williams and the man smile at the camera. The song Higher Love by James Vincent McMorrow is playing in the background.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to video of Nonku Williams introducing her new man

In the comments, several social media users identified the man in the video as Lungani Rammaledi. Nonku Williams follows Lungani Rammaledi on Instagram.

See his picture below:

Some joked that Nonku Williams’ new man looked starstruck, while others celebrated her new relationship and sent well-wishes.

Here are some of the comments:

@Lovergurl390 shared:

“Oh, she looks so happy, man 🥰 I was watching her stories❤️”

@Mmasekgoba remarked:

“I really hope he has good intentions. Nonku deserves a decent partner.”

@amethyst_mandy said:

“The boyfriend looks more like a fan😫”

@Katso_Baby laughed:

“Sounds like a product since you say, ‘She is launching’ 🤣🤣🤣”

@thabang4real2 said:

“Yho, we’re gonna miss out on this love story on S6😭😭 Showmax better give out the coins.”

@DashThatGin remarked:

“Hai, he loves the camera, I don’t like him already. A gentleman should shy away from cameras; now they’re both fighting for a pose. 🤦‍♂️”

SA reacted to a video of Nonku Williams' new man. Image: nonku_williams

Nonku Williams’ ex-boyfriend flaunts his new lady

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Nonku Williams' controversial ex-boyfriend, Dumisani Ndlazi, popularly known as Rough Diamond, caused a buzz on social media when he showed off the new lady in his life.

A post shared by controversial blogger Musa Khawula on his Instagram page seemingly confirmed the reports that Rough Diamond has a new woman in his life. South Africans on social media had a lot to say about Rough Diamond's new bae. Many couldn't help but notice that she bore a striking resemblance to Nonku Williams.

