On Sunday, 25 January 2026, Enhle Mbali shared a series of cryptic Instagram Stories touching on trauma, pain and betrayal

Her posts came shortly after her ex - husband , Black Coffee, publicly commented on the Constitutional Court ruling about antenuptial agreements after customary marriages

Black Coffee is appealing the High Court ruling that deemed his 2017 and 2019 antenuptial contracts invalid

Renowned actress and TV presenter Enhle Mbali has seemingly responded to her former husband, Black Coffee, with cryptic Instagram posts about trauma, pain and betrayal.

The posts come days after Black Coffee commented on the landmark Constitutional Court ruling on antenuptial agreements entered into after a customary marriage. In his comment, the globally renowned producer and DJ born Nkosinathi Maphumulo, revealed the basis of his Supreme Court of Appeals application, which several netizens predicted would be in vain in light of the Constitutional Court ruling.

Just days after Black Coffee’s comments on the Constitutional Court ruling, Enhle Mbali seemingly clapped with cryptic posts shared on her Instagram Stories.

Enhle Mbali shares cryptic posts after Black Coffee’s remarks

On her Instagram Stories on Sunday, 25 January 2026, Enhle Mbali first reshared a reel featuring a scene from Season 2, episode 5 of the popular HBO series Euphoria. The reel featured Leslie Bennett, played by Nika King, telling her daughter, Rue Bennett, played by Zendaya, that she was not a good person. Zendaya's character scoffs at the remarks. The post was captioned:

“When the person who created your trauma complains about your pain”.

See the screenshot below:

A separate Instagram story featured a man giving a snake water, which later bit him despite his efforts to help it. The Instagram story had a quote that read:

“Some souls know nothing but betrayal. No matter how much kindness they receive”.

See the screenshot below:

What did Black Coffee say about the landmark ConCourt ruling?

Black Coffee commented on an Instagram video shared by podcaster and social commentator Penuel Mlotshwa, who was reacting to the Constitutional Court ruling.

In a comment posted on Thursday, 22 January 2026, DJ Black Coffee argued that the ConCourt ruling was not tied to his appeal.

He highlighted the two main arguments of his Supreme Court of Appeals (SCA) application challenging the High Court ruling that upheld his 2011 traditional Zulu wedding as a civil union and subsequently deemed his 2017 and 2019 antenuptial contracts invalid.

In his comment, Black Coffee boldly stated he and Enhle Mbali did not have a customary marriage.

He added that he and Enhle never intended to get traditionally married and that their prenup stated they were unmarried.

His response sparked mixed reactions online, with some users supporting his explanation and others disagreeing.

