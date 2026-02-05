Musa Khawula trended after being mentioned during Witness F’s testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Wednesday, 4 February 2026

Following the testimony, Khawula broke his silence and disputed claims made by Generals Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and General Dumisani Khumalo

Some social media users questioned Khawula’s motives and credibility, while others defended him and asked for clarity

Musa Khawula suggested that Generals Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and Dumisani Khumalo lied. Image: 4Inside_Edge/X, Musa Khawula/YouTube

Controversial celebrity gossip blogger Musa Khawula dropped more tea after being mentioned at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

On Wednesday, 4 February 2026, Khawula topped trending chats, especially on X (Twitter), after Witness F’s explosive testimony before the Madlanga Commission regarding the blogger’s 2024 arrest.

Hours after the explosive testimony that political pressure was behind his arrest, Musa broke his silence with a string of posts shared on his official X account. In one of them, Musa Khawula challenged claims made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi before the Madlanga Commission and Parliament’s ad hoc committee.

Musa Khawula suggests Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi lied

Musa Khawula suggested that Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and the Head of Crime Intelligence in the South African Police Service, Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo, had lied about the Big Five Criminal Cartel. He claimed that there was no such thing in South Africa. The post was captioned:

“Also, ke, there's nothing such as a big 5, it doesn't exist. xo xo, gossip girl.”

See the post below:

SA reacts after Musa Khawula disputes General Mkhwanazi

The post gained traction, and social media users weighed in with mixed reactions. While some believed Musa Khawula, others took Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s side and questioned Khawula’s motives. Others asked Musa to clarify his statement, while others shared jokes and advice.

Here are some of the comments:

@sikie4 said:

“You are not telling the truth now, tell us who’s threatening you 😭😭😭😭”

@kamuhelo6 argued:

“’Big 5’ is not the name of a cartel or an organisation. It is a synonym used by General Khumalo to hint at how organised crime operates. He even said, ‘For now, we will call them the Big 5.’”

@BhekuyiseM31516 advised:

“Don't allow them to involve you in their confusion, Musa. Stick to what you are well known for.”

@FairJoyZA_ asked:

“Who said there was a big five? Whoever said it, are you saying they lied to the entire country?”

@tp_sithole joked:

“The Kruger National Park tends to disagree.”

@azania1023 argued:

“It might not be a big 5 of individuals working together, but a big 5 of people who have committed serious crimes. Whether they know each other or not is a topic for another day.”

@Ghost25442373 highlighted:

“Just because you got one or two accurate stories because someone fed you the information, it doesn’t mean we’ll believe everything you write. We’re not that gullible.”

@Mzi_Zo claimed:

“After this nonsense, his followers dropped from 296k to 293k. Don’t mess with South Africans, wena.”

@Khensi_20 asked:

“How much did they pay you? 😭😭😭😭😭😭”

Musa Khawula suggested Mkhwanazi and Khumalo lied. Image: Musa Khawula/YouTube, LotennaSamuel/X

Musa Khawula threatens to sue Fikile Mbalula

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that after disputing Mkhwanazi and Khumalo, Musa Khawula posted a message tagging ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula, quoting Rihanna's lyrics.

In the comments section beneath the fiery message to Mbalula, Musa Khawula's followers praised him for being fearless and for reporting accurately.

