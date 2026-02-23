Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya was questioned about impalas during his testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

Witness F previously testified that he facilitated a delivery of impalas to the Deputy National Police Commissioner's home

Social media users were amused by General Sibiya's claims about the impala, sharing funny reactions to it online

Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya denied receiving impalas from Vusimuzi Matlala. Image: SurgeZirc SA

GAUTENG - Where are the impalas that Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala allegedly sent to Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya?

According to the Deputy National Police Commissioner for Crime Detection, the impalas were never delivered to his home, and any claims otherwise are false. The impalas formed a large part of General Sibiya’s fourth day of testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

The Commission is investigating allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption within the criminal justice system. The allegations were made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi during a press briefing on 6 July 2025.

Why was Sibiya questioned about impalas?

During his appearance before the Madlanga Commission, the anonymous Witness F testified about facilitating a delivery of impala to General Sibiya’s residence. The impala were allegedly bought from a Rudi Farm Manager by Matlala.

Witness F, who was previously identified as Sergeant Fannie Nkosi, is accused of acting as a conduit for illicit cash, allegedly collecting money on Sibiya’s behalf from Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala and Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe, who are both alleged to be criminal cartel leaders.

Matlala also admitted during his testimony before the Ad Hoc Committee that he used a South African Police Service (SAPS) officer as an errand boy. When questioned about the impalas, Sibiya first denied ever receiving them. That story changed slightly as the day wore on.

“I categorically deny that I acquired or received any impala from Mr Matlala or from any other person, for that matter. No animal was delivered to my plot. I’ve never had impalas delivered to my home,” he said.

Cat Matlala confirmed that he sent Sibiya impalas

Evidence leader, Advocate Adila Hassim, then played a recording that a previous witness, Witness C, made while he was interviewing Matlala, in which Cat confirmed that he sent Sibiya impala.

Sibiya rejected the clip, saying Matlala raised concerns about the recording and claimed that it was not his voice. He said that Matlala also claimed that the recording was AI-generated, and that the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) head also testified that Matlala’s phone was tampered with.

“To me, I reject this video with the contempt that it deserves, until I get proven wrong or an expert is called that says this voice was not manipulated.

Did Sibiya ever ask for impalas?

According to the Deputy National Police Commissioner for Crime Detection, he never wanted impalas but wanted a buck. A large portion of the proceedings was spent on him trying to explain the difference between emu, blesboks and impalas, and what happened to the animals on his property. Spoiler alert, many of them passed away except for one buck.

Sibiya explained to the commissioners that he asked Witness F to procure one buck for him to serve as a companion to the one he had left. He added that he did not know where Witness F was getting the impala from, or that he was speaking to Matlala about them.

“I never said to [Witness F], please go source from Mr Matlala. His promise to me was that he would help me get what I need. As to how he went about, quite honestly speaking, I feel I should not be held responsible or accountable for a discussion between [Witness F] and any other person he would have gone to see or spoken to,” he said.

Sibiya then provided more detail about earlier claims that he never received the impala, saying that he was aware they were going to be delivered, but told Witness F to cancel the delivery after he found out that it was impalas and not one buck as he wanted.

He added that senior police officials who had visited his home could testify that he did not have 20 impalas at his residence.

South Africans react to Sibiya’s claims

Social media users were not buying Sibiya’s claims, sharing mixed reactions to it.

Ross Love Ngobeni said:

“Me too. I deny that I once received R350.”

Theo Johan Botha asked:

“What did you expect? He would never admit to receiving it. The meat is long gone. And I am not surprised.”

Jay Sahadave stated:

“From where I sit, he received the impalas.”

Chris Roux added:

“If only they were as good at their jobs as they are at lying.”

Peter Johnson noted:

“Amazing that all these top cops were all friendly with the crooks. Our law enforcement is supposed to be respected officers.”

Kgadi Ya Dibata Moketla exclaimed:

“Mr ama impalas is lying under oath.”

