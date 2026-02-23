Imran Butt, the Pakistani national whom Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya accused of human trafficking, has fired back

His lawyers wrote a second letter to the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry and alleged that Sibiya issued threats against him

He opened up about the threats he allegedly received from Sibiya through an unidentified police General who is suspended

Shadrack Sibiya allegedly sent a general to warn Imran Butt against appearing before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. Images: Imran Butt and Parliament of the Republic of South Africa

GAUTENG — Pakistani national Imran Butt has reportedly received threats from Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya, who is suspended, on 20 February 2026, after he wrote to the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, requesting to testify.

Yusuf Abramjee posted a letter from Butt's lawyers, BDK Attorneys, on 23 February on his @Abramjee X account. According to the lawyers, Butt received a call from a South African Police Service (SAPS) general who is allegedly suspended. The General allegedly received a call earlier from Sibiya, informing him to tell Butt to back off and not testify before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

General warns Butt

The General then reportedly told Butt that Sibiya was a dangerous man with contacts among very powerful and dangerous people who would do anything for him. He added that Butt should look after himself and his family. The lawyers requested that the authorities working with the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry contact Butt regarding his safety as a witness.

Read the letter on X here:

