In a recent interview on MacG's 'Podcast and Chill', Kabelo Malabane opened up about his party boy lifestyle when he was apart of the popular group TKZee

The Kwaito artist reflected on his life choices and mentioned his drug addiction as well as some actions he regrets to this day

Now a pastor, Kabelo is grateful that despite being in trouble, things didn't go so south for him that he ended up in a headline for the loss of a life

Former TKZee artist Kabelo Mabalane was recently featured on the popular Podcast and Chill with Mac G. The celeb opened up about his past drug addiction and how he managed to spend nearly R2 million on substances.

Kabelo Malabane talks about his addiction and spending R2 million on drugs in an interview with MacG. Image: @kabelomalabane

Source: Instagram

Kabelo looked back at his life 20 years ago and was reminded of the man he used to be in his heydays. He recalled doing roughly four to five grams of his drug of choice a day and what that amount of drug intake can do to one's bank account, reports ZALebs.

Mabalane told MacG:

"Oh geez man, you taking me back 20 years man. Four or five grams a day? So when you get home, go measure what a gram looks like and then times it by five. It messes you up financially."

Upon calculating the quantity of drugs he had consumed, the celeb came up to a shocking grand total of R2 million. News365 reports that the pastor is grateful that despite the amount of trouble he got himself into, his actions did not result in the loss of another's life, let alone his own.

He was quoted saying:

"I got into lots of trouble man and I thank God that it didn’t become like an Oscar Pistorius or a Jub Jub piece where people lost their lives, you know what I’m saying? Hence talking about Jub Jub and Oscar, and not condoning whatever happened, but my heart went out to them because I saw me."

While talking about the infamous celebs, Kabelo remembers an incident in a club with him and a woman that made headlines.

“I remember pouring (I think it was water). And let me not say we, I, because I’ve got to take responsibility for my own thing. I did pour water over a woman in a club.”

Although Mabalane remains good friends with the woman from the incident, it is still a moment he remains less-than-proud-of.

