Mzansi social media users have showed love to MacG and Kabelo Mabalane following their interesting chat on Podcast and Chill with MacG

The Kwaito legend and MacG chatted about Kabelo's life, family and also touched on his days as a member of music group TKZee

Social media users and the fans of the show shared that the interview was one of the best they've watched on the show since it started

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

MacG hosted Kwaito legend Kabelo Mabalane in the latest episode of his show Podcast and Chill. The two stars chatted about Kabelo's TKZee days, his awesome life and family. The star is hitched to Blood & Water actress Gail Mabalane.

MacG hosted Kwaito legend Kabelo Mabalane. Image: @macgunleashed, @kabelomabalane

Source: Instagram

A snippet of the exciting episode was posted on social media by Channel O. In the clip, MacG asks Kabelo what cars he was into back in the days when he was more popular and ruled Mzansi airwaves. Kabelo hilariously shared that MacG is like those curious kids who go to shows and ask artists what type of cars they drive.

Mzansi took to Channel O's comment section on Twitter and shared their thoughts on the hilarious clip and the recent episode of the show. Check out some of their comments below:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

@Ramabulana_RE said:

"Much respect to @KabeloMabalane, 'I would like to be known for: My love for Jesus, my love for my wife and family, my love for the people.' Done!!!"

@Mmapula_Somo wrote:

"I shed a tear when he said this. Tjo. Humility at its core."

@teighdaking commented:

"This MacG dude everything good happening to him, on God."

@MrFokolburg said:

"I can't stop laughing."

@lusa1209 wrote:

"Best interview ever."

MacG trends after Heavy K interview

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that MacG trended on social media after interviewing Heavy K on a recent episode of Podcast and Chill with MacG.

The musician took to Twitter to give a shout-out to MacG and his co-host Sol Phenduka for inviting him to the podcast. Heavy K wrote:

"Special shout-out to my bro @MacGUnleashed & @Solphendukaa really had fun! Continue killing it #PodcastandChill."

MacG and Heavy K trended on the micro-blogging app following the epic interview. Both the stars' fans reacted positively to the podcast.

Source: Briefly.co.za