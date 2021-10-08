Social media is up in arms after a Durban man shared his complicated steak and kidney pie incident

The man, named Kajal Raman, took to Facebook detailing how PnP made a pricing mistake and charged him too much for the food item

However, Kajal received no mercy from the people of Mzansi as they wanted to know why he made it public in the first place as this may cause a job loss

The store finally responded with an apology but Mzansi is telling PnP they shouldn't apologise

A man from Durban who recently shared a story online about paying too much for steak and kidney pies from Pick n Pay is receiving mixed reactions from social media users and some people are getting heated.

The pies and the till slip that have Mzansi asking why has the Durban man shared this information as it could put someone's job at risk. Image: Kajal Raman/Facebook

The man named Kajal Raman shared his experience in a lengthy Facebook post on Tuesday, 5 October. Kajal said he was shocked when he realised the cost of all his items but this was after he paid. So when he go into his car, he double-checked the price of the pies and came to the shocking discovery that he paid R495 for the meat pastry. He ended by saying:

"I went right back to the shop and they gave my money back. As for the person who was on that till, they were nowhere around. So people, please check your till slips and the price of the stuff that you buy."

Pick n Pay responds

Pick n pay finally responded to the incident on the actual post and said:

"Hi Kajal, please accept our apologies for the incorrect price on this product. Kindly inbox us your contact number via the Pick n Pay Facebook page to enable us to address this complaint with the relevant store and their management team," Mary-Anne Hattingh - Store representative.

But most people felt the store shouldn't have apologised. One comment by social media user, Payal Ramlall, summarises how most people feel:

"Mary-Anne Hattingh, don’t apologise to him - he should have come to the store's manager to seek assistance before running to social media! He’s just looking for attention. Anyone with half a brain would have realised the item was priced incorrectly. I hope you guys do not fire anyone for this simple mistake because of Kajal’s lack of human decency."

Analysing the till slip

In an article published by IOL, they analysed his till slip and found that Raman bought 16 items that should've cost under R200. But because the pies cost R495, the total cost was bumped close to R600.

The price on the sticker shows that Pick n Pay charged him for 22 pies and people are confused as to how Kajal paid so much when he knew the cost would've been much lower.

The comments are wild

The comment section of the post is a wild place to be right now as people from around Mzansi have their own differing points of view about the pricing mistake.

Some are joking about it, others agree that everyone should double-check their slips, a few are asking how Pick n Pay could make such a mistake, but most can't understand how Kajal paid so much without first clarifying it with the cashier.

Kay Nair:

"We can't even call it a Woolies pie."

Sakhele Ntaba:

"What if the pie makes you age backwards and the price was actually a bargain?"

Caveer Caylin Rajman:

"But how did you pay R600 cash for less than R200 worth of goods in your basket and not think anything of it immediately? I would not blame the cashier in this case - it's the person who price tagged that pie."

Carlisle Barry

"Funny that you paid in cash, so you telling me you gave R500 for those items without thinking about it? You are rich bruh."

Tshepo Tau:

"It's the responsibility of both customer and cashier when you pay for your items at the till. Ensure that you check the till screen where they scan your items. We are human beings and do these silly mistakes. Let's forgive the poor packers, bakers or even cashiers. At least they paid your money back.#Picknpay"

Louis Jordaan:

"This is standard practice for P&P. The price on the shelve differs from the price at the till. For this reason, I do not buy at P&P any more. I wonder how many customers check their till slips. This to me is P&P stealing our money."

Sjava shares hilarious thoughts on pies and marriage

In other pie-related news, Briefly News previously reported on Sjava taking to social media to share his thoughts about pies and those who eat them. In a random post on his Twitter account, Sjava voiced that married people should not be eating pies.

He didn’t elaborate on why he thought this but his comment did leave his followers in stitches as they shared their thoughts.

“Pie idliwa abantu abangaganiwe. (Pie is eaten by people who are not married.)"

Twitter user Wokemakoti said:

“Vele. Anginandoda nje emamfuzana no pie ngikhona. (True. No man should be eating a pie while I’m around.)"

Source: Briefly.co.za