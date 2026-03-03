President Cyril Ramaphosa officially unveiled statues of Oliver Reginald Tambo and Nelson Mandela in eThekwini

OR Tambo's nephewm Andile, spoke about how the moment was significant and emotional for the family

The Democratic Alliance protested against the R22 million statues, and social media users also shared their thoughts

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

President Cyril Ramaphosa unveils the R22m statues of OR Tambo and Nelson Mandela, but the event was marred by protests. Image: @eThekwiniM

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

KWAZULU-NATAL – President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially unveiled two statues of former stalwarts of the fight for freedom in South Africa, but not everyone is thrilled with the move.

Ramaphosa unveiled the statue of Oliver Tambo at Durban Beachfront Promenade, and one of Nelson Mandela at Moses Mabhida Stadium, on Tuesday, 03 March 2026.

The statues, which cost R11m each, attracted criticism from many who believe that the money could have been better spent elsewhere.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

President Ramaphosa officially unveils the two statues

The president officially unveiled both statues on 3 March, where the importance of the two stalwarts was celebrated.

OR Tambo’s nephew, Andile, said that the moment was significant and emotional for the family.

“Oliver Tambo dedicated his life to fighting against Apartheid, and he is respected worldwide for his contributions. This is a big deal for us as a family, and we are very happy and grateful for this gesture,” he said.

eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba also previously defended the statues, highlighting their benefits.

“The two giant statues of our liberation stalwarts form part of this drive to create additional tourism offerings in the city. Such projects play a key role in catalysing tourism growth,” the mayor said.

President Ramaphosa officially unveiled the statues in eThekwini on 3 March 2026. @eThekwiniM

Source: Twitter

Protests held before the statues’ unveiling

Before the statues were officially unveiled, mini protests were held in Durban, criticising the city council for using funds that could have been used on services for statues.

The Democratic Alliance held a mini protest, with the party’s eThekwini mayoral candidate, Hanif Hoosen, leading a demonstration along the beachfront.

"The money belongs to the people, and what we expect from our city leadership is to fix what's broken first,” Hoosen said.

“If they are serious about tourism, they should have invested that money in the sewer infrastructure. We have sewage flowing into our oceans. That's why the tourists have disappeared, and you are not going to bring the tourists back by putting up statues," Hoosen added.

While the DA’s supporters carried placards reading ‘services, not statues’, others expressed frustration that they wanted water instead.

South Africans react to the unveiling

Social media users weighed in on the unveiling, with some agreeing that the money could have been better spent elsewhere.

Michelle Anne Marais pondered:

“I wonder how many mouths could have been fed with that money.”

Anthony Jean-Louis stated:

“We need to make sure that ratepayers are consulted and are part of all projects within Ethekwini. No organisation or individual should be able to override or sideline minority groups. All projects must be carefully planned and must add value to Ethekwini. Projects must be investments that create jobs and revenue for Ethekwini.”

It'sSurely Ramoabi added:

“While we are still focused on statues, other countries are fighting wars, serious wars. We can't even solve a mere illegal immigration problem. As for our military technology, it's a shame.”

Joan Muller exclaimed:

“Amandla. Our heroes will never be forgotten.”

Serena Diedricks McKenzie said:

“What a waste of taxpayer money. The people need water, electricity, sanitation, schools, hospitals, etc. Not useless statues.”

Gary Goodwin suggested:

“Unveil a new school, not statues.”

Michael Segun Bolarinwa stated:

“Two great icons. Keep up the good work.”

Durban beachfront to get amusement park

Briefly News reported that the statues were not the only projects planned for Durban’s beachfront.

eThekwini also announced a proposed R1 billion amusement park development aimed at revitalising the promenade.

The new amusement park is set to replace the ageing beachfront attraction that closed on 1 May 2023 after more than 75 years.

Source: Briefly News