Mosiuoa Gerard Lekota, the former anti-Apartheid icon and Congress of the People (COPE) leader, passed away on 4 March 2026

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced what type of funeral the former Minister of Defence will receive when he is laid to rest

The National Flag will also be flown at half-mast until the evening of Lekota's funeral, which will be held on 14 March 2026

President Cyril Ramaphosa announces that Mosiuoa Lekota would be honoured with a Special Official Funeral Category 2 for COPE Leader Mosiuoa Lekota. Image: Jerome Delay/ Wikus de Wet

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG - Mosiuoa Gerard Patrick Lekota will be honoured with a Special Official Funeral Category 2.

Lekota, who was also known as Terror, was an anti-Apartheid icon and former Minister of Defence, who passed away on 4 March 2026. He passed away in a Johannesburg hospital after a period of illness. He will be laid to rest on Saturday, 14 March 2026, in the Free State.

A former African National Congress member, Lekota, went on to found the Congress of the People (COPE) together with Mbhazima Shilowa and Mluleki George. He was also the first Premier of the Free State in democratic South Africa.

Ramaphosa announces Lekota will receive an official funeral

On 6 March 2026, the president declared that the former Defence Minister would be honoured with a Special Official Funeral Category 2. A Category 2 funeral is reserved for distinguished persons who have made significant contributions to the country.

The president also directed that the National Flag be flown at half-mast at all flag stations from tomorrow morning, Saturday, 7 March 2026, until the evening of the funeral on 14 March 2026.

Ramaphosa also once again reiterated his deep condolences to the Lekota family, the Congress of the People and Lekota’s comrades and associates across the political spectrum following his passing.

“We honour him especially for his principled dedication to non-racialism during our struggle and in a liberated South Africa.

“We deeply value his service to his home province, where he served as Premier and to our Armed Forces and our national security, in his role as Minister of Defence,” he said.

Ramaphosa describes Lekota as a servant of the people

