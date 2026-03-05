Ayanda Dludla, who was arrested for the deaths of 14 learners in Vanderbijlpark, has been remanded in custody

Dludla was charged with 14 counts of murder after he was involved in a head-on collision

South Africans did not have any sympathy for Dludla, who looked crestfallen as the lawyer said he was not coping behind bars

Ayanda Dludla is not coping behind bars as he made another appearance. Images: Tebogo Mokwena

Source: Original

VANDERBIJLPARK, GAUTENG — The National Prosecuting Authority confirmed with Briefly News that the case of Ayanda Dludla, who was arrested for the deaths of 14 children who died on 19 January 2026 in Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng, has been remanded until 22 April 2026 pending a decision by the Director of Public Prosecution. Dludla’s lawyer said he was not coping behind bars. He appeared before the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate's Court on 5 March 2026, where his case was postponed.

According to IOL, Dludla’s case was postponed to 22 April 2026. His legal representative said that the team was exploring options to secure psychiatric support for Dludla as the case continues. The lawyer said that he was not coping behind bars, and he was deeply remorseful and was struggling to grapple with the gravity of the tragic accident.

Dludla made his first appearance on 22 January 2026. The state initially charged him with 14 counts of culpable homicide. However, the state changed the charges to murder, reckless driving, and driving without a valid professional driving permit.

Gauteng Educational Transport Services comments on case

Speaking to Briefly News, the chairperson of the Gauteng Educational Transport Services (GETS), Matthews Mokhachane, said the incident shattered the organisation. He added that the accident affected GETS, the communities where the children live and grew up, and the entire country.

GETS chairperson Matthews Mokhachane (centre) said justice must take its course. Image: Tebogo Mokwena

Source: Original

Mokhachane said the constitution of the country has to be upheld.

“We cannot go in to defend anything, especially after the accident has occurred, so we allow justice to take its course. We stand in solidarity with the families that have lost their loved ones,” he said.

South Africans are not moved

Members of the public commenting on the case slammed the driver for his alleged recklessness.

Thabo Segone asked:

“What did he expect, driving on an oncoming lane? I have no sympathy for taxi drivers who drive like lunatics.”

Xolani Mlaba said:

“I don’t feel any sympathy for this guy. He was reckless with the lives of innocent kids. Driving on the wrong side with traffic on both sides was pure negligence.”

Abdul-Azeez Gamba remarked:

“The judiciary will fail those children and their families dismally. They have a proven track record of failing the victims.”

Vanderbijlpark victims laid to rest

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the families of three of the 14 victims of the Vanderbijlpark accident laid them to rest on 25 January 2026. The Gauteng Provincial Government held a joint funeral service at the Saul Tsotetsi Sports Complex in Sebokeng.

Family members took turns delivering emotionally-charged eulogies and tributes. The funeral was heartwrenching as their classmates and schoolmates struggled to contain their tears.

