The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma, called on a taxi driver to hand himself over to the police

This was after he was involved in a school transport accident, which killed one child and injured others

His employee revealed that he contacted him to confess to what caused the accident, and netizens demanded that the owner be held accountable

KWAZULU-NATAL — KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport and Human Settlements Siboniso Duma mourned the death of a learner who died in a scholar transport accident in KwaMashu. He also urged the taxi driver, who escaped from the scene, to turn himself in.

According to African Times, the taxi owner spoke to the taxi driver following the accident, which took place on 4 March 2026. He told him that the accident was allegedly caused by brake failure. A total of 14 others were injured and rushed to the hospital. The driver disappeared and has not been heard from since. The South African Police Service (SAPS) has opened a case and will investigate whether the vehicle was roadworthy and what caused the crash.

Duma also said that the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government would coordinate support across various departments to assist families affected by the accident. He remarked that provincial officials were dispatched to the hospital, where the injured were rushed. Duma observed that the experience will traumatise the children for years to come.

Duma also added that the Department of Education in the province dispatched psychosocial support to the families of the victim and to the school.

South Africans react

Netizens called on the owner to face the music and be held accountable.

Siphesihle Mzilikazi Khumalo said:

“Arrest the owner and press all the charges against him if the driver is running away.”

Siyabonga Sia Ngubane remarked:

“Owners should also be held accountable.”

Warren Stevenson said:

"Looks like this has been rolled and repaired."

Rob Gilligan was annoyed:

"Yet another taxi!"

Johnny Walke observed:

"The transportation should have been paused because the brakes were not working.

