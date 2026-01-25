Mourners, parents, community members, and classmates of three of the 14 children who died from the R553 crash in Vanderbijlpark were grief-stricken at their funerals

The Gauteng Provincial Government held a joint funeral service for Thato Moetji, Ofentse Vinger, and Bokamoso Mokhobo at the Saul Tsotetsi Multipurpose Centre in Sebokeng

Mokhobo's uncle remembered her as a feisty and cheeky young girl who always stood for what is right, and Vinger's relative said he died too soon, as Briefly News attended the funeral

Bokamoso Mokhobo and Ofentse Vinger were laid to rest on 15 January 2026. Image: Tebogo Mokwena/ Briefly News

Source: Original

SEBOKENG, EMFULENI — Family members of three of the 14 children who were killed in the horrific accident on the R553 in Vanderbijlpark, Emfuleni, on 19 January 2025, bade their loved ones an emotional farewell in a send-off that left community members, learners, and relatives in tears. The Gauteng Provincial Government held a joint funeral service for them at the Saul Tsotetsi Multipurpose Centre in Sebokeng on 25 January.

Briefly News attended the funeral at the Multipurpose Centre, also known locally as the Saul Tsotetsi Sports Complex. It was a doleful morning as community members, family, fellow learners, and high-ranking officials of the government gathered to lament the loss of Thato Moetji, Ofentse Vinger, and Bokamoso Mokhobo, who were killed during the horrific R553 accident in Vanderbijlpark. The driver who was behind the wheel of the scholar transport was arrested and appeared before the Vanderbijlpark Magistrates Court on 22 January.

An emotional and woeful funeral

Family members were inconsolably weeping as the funeral proceeded. Learners broke down in tears as they bade their classmates farewell. One of the parents had to be wheeled away by paramedics as her grief was too much to bear. Another relative, who began the proceedings in a composed manner, slowly descended into a state of agony and despair and lost her composure. A learner, who cried silently during the proceedings, became overwrought and hysterical. Soon her classmates joined, and they embraced each other while crying bitterly.

Ofentse Vinger's mother wept. Image: Tebogo Mokwena/ Briefly News

Source: Original

Families pay tribute to their lost ones

One by one, families ascended the podium and poured their hearts out. Ofentse's cousin read a tribute from his mother. She said that she only had him for six short years. She would stay up and pray for him to be successful educationally. She did not know that it would only be for a few short days.

Bokamoso's uncle said that he remembers when she transferred to Acorn Park Primary School in Acorn Park, Vereeniging. She called him after a few days and told him she was bullied. He encouraged her to stand up for herself, and since then, she has become brave. Her cousin, Lesedi Mokhoba, said that Bokamoso was a young, beautiful lady with a beautiful smile and bubbly personality.

"Every home she walked in she filled with joy, laughter, and love," she said. She said she will be remembered for her unforgettable dance moves.

Bokamoso Mokhobo's uncle comforts her sister. Image: Tebogo Mokwena/ Briefly News

Source: Original

Thato Moetji's grandfather delivered a tribute on behalf of the family. He said that the family was grateful for the support from the government, community members, and classmates. He called on God to have mercy on the country. He said God would accept Thato and the other children into His arms.

Panyaza Lesufi calls for collaboration

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, who was present at the funeral, said the government must collaborate with the private sector to improve the education system. He spoke as he delivered the eulogy at the funeral.

Lesufi said while many wanted the transport system to be fixed, he noted that the education system needed to be examined. He said that if the education system in townships were of a better quality, the children who died might have survived by finding schools in their neighbourhoods instead of attending school far from home.

