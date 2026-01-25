Panyaza Lesufi addressed mourners at the funeral of three victims killed in the fatal crash near Vanderbijlpark

The Gauteng Premier called for collaboration to fix the country’s education system in the wake of the tragedy

Gauteng Education Member of the Executive Committee (MEC), Matome Chiloane, praised the compassion shown by citizens

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi addressed mourners at the funeral service of three victims of the Vaal crash. Image: Tebogo Mokwena/ Briefly News

GAUTENG – Panyaza Lesufi has called for collaboration to fix the country’s education system.

The Premier of Gauteng made the appeal at the funeral of three learners killed in a fatal accident near Vanderbijlpark. Thato Moetji, Ofentse Vinger and Bokamoso Mokhobo were laid to rest on Sunday, 25 January 2026, with their funeral service held at the Saul Tsotetsi Sports Complex in Sebokeng, Emfuleni.

Fourteen learners lost their lives in total in the accident when a minibus taxi, attempting to overtake several vehicles, collided with a side tipper truck on 19 January 2026. Ayanda Dludla (22), the driver of the vehicle, was charged with 14 counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

Premier says education system needs to be fixed

Speaking at the funeral, Lesufi noted that many wanted the scholar transport system to be fixed. He noted that while this is important, the education system itself needed to be looked at.

The Premier said that it could not be the case that education was better at one school compared to others. He added that there could be a situation where the education system was not providing quality across the province.

“I come to you on behalf of the Gauteng government. I come to you on behalf of the school governing bodies. I come to you on behalf of our teachers and learners. All of us must fix our schools so that our children can be better in every part of our society,” he said.

Lesufi addresses the transport system

Lesufi then addressed the Deputy Minister of Transport, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, who was also in attendance. The Premier said that South Africans could not have a situation where, instead of giving children graduation certificates, they were receiving death certificates.

“We cannot have a system where a road to school leads our children to graveyards. This must come to an end.

“And to have this come to an end, it means all of us must work together.”

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane praised the ubuntu shown by citizens in the wake of the tragedy. Image: Tebogo Mokwena (Briefly News)/ John Mkhize (Getty Images)

Matome Chiloane praises the compassion of citizens

Lesufi’s speech was preceded by Gauteng Education Member of the Executive Committee (MEC), Matome Chiloane, who said that the Vaal community showed the country how to transform tragedy into a call for change.

Chiloane said that across the various funeral services, South Africans had witnessed ubuntu in its purest form.

“For us as Africans, when tragedy strikes, it always reveals who we are. Gauteng, and the Vaal people in particular, showed themselves to be people of compassion, of solidarity, of deep human kindness,” he said.

