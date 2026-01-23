Families and the community are preparing to honour the young lives lost at a memorial service

Fourteen pupils tragically lost their lives in a scholar transport crash in Vanderbijlpark, with twelve declared dead at the scene and two more succumbing to injuries in hospital

The driver of the vehicle remains in custody after abandoning his bail application yesterday

The Department of Education organised a memorial service to honour 14 pupils lost in Vanderbijlpark Scholar Transport crash. Image: @EducationGP1

VANDERBIJLPARK- Families, friends, and the local community will gather today, 23 January 2026, to remember the 14 pupils who tragically lost their lives in the recent scholar transport accident in Vanderbijlpark.

Twelve pupils were declared dead at the scene on Monday, while others were rushed to nearby hospitals for urgent medical care. Sadly, two more pupils succumbed to their injuries on Thursday, bringing the death toll to 14.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash remains in custody as authorities continue their investigation into the tragedy. Community members are expected to pay their respects and honour the young lives lost during the memorial service, which is set to get underway soon.

Community members speak

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, community members expressed their shock and grief.

"This accident has really devastated us. These were young people just beginning their lives. We are all wounded as a community," said one resident.

The member further called on the government to intervene in the scholar transport crisis, emphasising that many children across South Africa still rely on these transport services.

"As a parent who sends their children off to school in one of these vehicles, you ask yourself, will my child make it back home?" she said.

Briefly News spoke to a family in mourning.

Briefly News exclusively spoke to the families of two best friends, Sagwadi Mathe and Thato Mcira, who were excited for their final year of high school. The two died from injuries sustained in the R553 scholar transport accident in Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng. The families of the girls are grieving deeply and have spoken about their loss and the bright futures that were cut short. Ntswaki Mokoena, Thato's aunt, said she was a bubbly young lad who wanted to follow in the footsteps of her mother, a member of the South African Defence Force (SANDF). Relatives expressed anger and blamed the driver’s reckless behaviour, saying he was overtaking dangerously and should be held accountable.

The Vaal community says they are all in mourning over the lives lost in the tragic accident. Image: @EducationGP1/X

