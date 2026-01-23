Thato Mcira and Sagwadi Mathe tragically lost their lives in the R553 accident in Vanderbijlpark

Families mourn the loss of two best friends who were excited for their final high school year

The heartbroken families call for accountability amid grief and spoke to Briefly News about their anger over the driver's reckless driving behaviour

Sagwadi Mathe and Thato Mcira were happy to be in matric. Images: Supplied

TSHEPISONG, EMFULENI — Two families who lost young girls who were excited to begin their final year in high school are grieving the loss of matriculants who were best friends. Sagwadi Mathe and her friend Thato Mcira died from the injuries sustained during the horrific R553 accident in Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng, on 19 January 2026.

Briefly News visited the homes of Thato and Sagwadi in Tshepisong outside Sebokeng in the Emfuleni Local Municipality. Grief clung to the air as family members battled to come to terms with the devastating losses they experienced. The two young women were among 14 who were killed when a taxi and a truck collided in the morning. Thato’s aunt, Ntswaki Mokoena, described her niece as a prayer warrior who was deeply proud of her traditions, and whose life was stolen from her.

Thato’s aunt remembers her niece fondly

Speaking to Briefly News, Ntswaki Mokoena, Thato’s aunt, said she was happy that Ayanda Dludla, who appeared before the Vanderbijlpark Magistrates Court in Vanderbijlpark on 22 January 2026, was charged with murder. She told Briefly News that Thato was a very intelligent girl who looked up to her mother and sister. She added that she wanted to follow in their footsteps: her mother is a member of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), and her sister is in the Navy.

Mokoena said that Thato was a very bubbly and quiet young woman. She explained that she had recently completed the initiation ritual for young virgins according to the Sotho culture and was excited to apply what she learned in real life.

Ntswaki said that Thato was rushed to Sebokeng Hospital and airlifted to Alberton Hospital due to the seriousness of her injuries. She succumbed to her injuries on 21 January.

“They say time heals, but it will be difficult for us because she was expected to celebrate the end of her initiation in February. She was a powerful prayer warrior who was always eager to lend a hand in the church. Her prayers moved us,” she said.

Family member Ntsoaki Mokoena said the family is hurt. Image: Tebogo Mokwena/ Briefly News

Sagwadi’s mother lashes out at the owner and driver

Less than 50 metres from Thato’s home, the family of Sagwadi Mathe, who was Thato’s best friend, also mourned the loss of a child they described as the light of the family. The pain of loss created a sombre atmosphere as some relatives mourned silently, while Sagwadi’s mother, Kedibone, wept openly and bitterly. Kedibone said Sagwadi was looking forward to her matric dance. She said when they visited her at the hospital, Sagwadi briefly regained consciousness, looked into her mother’s eyes, and said she could not wait to go to her matric farewell.

Kedibone lashed out at the vehicle's owner and accused him of lying to his parents. She said Sagwadi died on 21 January from her injuries. Kedibone said the owner told them that only 14 children would be transported on that fateful day. She, however, learned that the number of passengers was more than that. She also said that the owner’s children, who normally use the same transport as Sagwadi, were not in the transport on the day of the accident.

“What angered me is that it only takes 10 minutes to drive to the school but he sped and was overtaking four vehicles. I want to face the owner and ask him why his children didn’t die and why they were not on the transport. He knew that his son was drunk the night before,” she said.

Mathe said she believed the driver killed her child and the 13 others because she believed that the footage of the accident showed that other vehicles created space for him, but he chose to drive recklessly.

"He killed my daughter. Why them?” she asked.

Kedibone Mathe was devastated by Sagwadi's death. Image: Tebogo Mokwena/ Briefly News

Briefly News speaks to Sedibeng mayor

Sedibeng mayor Lerato Maloka spoke to Briefly News outside of Thato’s home. She said that motorists in the country question each other’s conduct on the roads after the Vaal accident. She said it was hard to explain to the families as leaders, and said there is still a lot of work to do in keeping children safe on the roads.

