King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has condemned reckless taxi driving following the Vanderbijlpark scholar transport crash that killed 14 pupils

The monarch has warned that lawlessness on the roads will not be tolerated in KwaZulu-Natal

He further called on the KZN Transport MEC Sinoniso Duma to tighten the reins on taxi drivers

King Misuzulu condemned taxi drives following the Vanderbijlpark scholar transport tragedy.

ULUNDI- The Zulu monarch, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, has strongly condemned the conduct of taxi drivers on South Africa’s roads following the tragic scholar transport accident in Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng, which claimed the lives of 14 pupils.

Speaking on 21 January 2026, during the preparation for the commemoration of the Battle of Isandlwana, the Zulu monarch raised his concerns with KwaZulu-Natal Transport MEC Siboniso Duma.

The Zulu monarch speaks on the conduct of taxi drivers

Zulu stressed the critical role of the transport department in safeguarding lives and said the MEC was responsible for addressing the very people he often receives complaints about — taxi drivers.

“What happened yesterday is very painful,” the King said, referring to the Vanderbijlpark tragedy.

Questioning the reckless and dangerous behaviour of some drivers, he asked,

“Is what they are doing Ubuntu?”

King Misuzulu warned that persistent lawlessness on the roads will not be tolerated, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal.

“We are saying to taxi drivers, if they want to behave like animals, we will treat them like animals,” he said.

Closing off, the monarch said KwaZulu-Natal would not be a haven for reckless driving.

“We are saying here in KZN they will not do that. They can try in other provinces, but not here,” he added.

Gauteng authorities clamp down on unroadworthy vehicles

The King’s remarks come amid growing national outrage over repeated scholar transport accidents and mounting pressure on authorities to clamp down on unroadworthy vehicles and lawless driving in the minibus taxi industry. Gauteng authorities responded to the calls by impounding 16 unroadworthy vehicles and arresting five people, including three accused of attempting to bribe law enforcement officers on 20 January 2026. Premier Panyaza Lesufi said the government’s priority is both supporting affected families and enforcing stricter transport regulations to protect learners.

King Misuzulu called on KZN Transport MEC Sboniso Duma to tighten his control on taxi drivers.

Prominent figures comment on Vaal crash

Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa conveyed his deepest condolences to the families and communities affected by a tragic scholar transport accident in Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng. He described the loss of the 14 young lives as heartbreaking and emphasised the need to uphold road safety and improve oversight of scholar transport services. Ramaphosa reaffirmed the government’s commitment to working with citizens and organisations to protect lives and provide support to bereaved families.

Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko confirmed that several survivors of the tragic Vanderbijlpark scholar transport crash are receiving ongoing medical care in the hospital after the collision between a school minibus and a truck. She provided details on the condition of those still in treatment, including children in intensive care, and noted that adults involved, including the driver, were also being cared for following the accident.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi urged the public to remain calm as the South African Police Service investigates the fatal Vaal crash that killed 13 learners when a minibus taxi collided with a truck. He appealed to parents to let the inquiry proceed and stressed the need for proper regulation of the scholar transport sector to prevent future tragedies. Lesufi acknowledged that initial reports indicate the taxi was attempting to overtake several vehicles before the collision.

