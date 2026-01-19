The Gauteng MEC for Health, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, visited the Sebokeng Regional Hospital in Sebokeng, Emfuleni, following the deadly crash in Vanderbijlpark

The accident between a scholar transport and a truck claimed the lives of 13 children and left more than several severely injured

Nkomo-Ralehoko said family members of the patients were devastated and said that one of the children was still undergoing surgery

SEBOKENG, EMFULENI — Gauteng's MEC for Health Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said that while survivors of the deadly Vanderbijlpark accident which claimed 13 lives were recovering, their parents were devastated. She spoke during her visit to the Sebokeng Hospital, where some of the victims were rushed.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, Nkomo-Ralehoko said three of the children are receiving treatment and a fourth is currently in theatre. She added that two other passengers including the assistant driver and the driver were rushed to Kopanong Hospital, a few kilometres from the scene of the accident.

Nkomo-Ralehoko said that the families will receive all the necessary support and is confident that the patients will be saved. She said that nine bodies have been transferred to the hospital for forensic investigations. She said that the province's command centre has been activated. Chaplain services are working with the counsellors to provide psychosocial assistance.

What happened in the accident?

The accident took place between a scholar transport minibus and a truck. According to an eyewitness, who witnessed the moments before the crash happened, the minibus driver overtook four vehicles including his. When he saw the truck approaching he allegedly ignored him. The truck driver tried to drive on the side of the road to allow him to pass, but the taxi driver headed in the direction of the truck, causing the fatal collision.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and the MEC for Education Matome Chiloane visited the scene, where parents of the children wept and pandemonium broke out. He called for calm and urged parents to allow the South African Police Service and the emergency personnel to do their work.

The minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, conveyed her condolences. In a statement, she announced that the Department will provide psychosocial support and urged scholar transport drivers to exercise caution on the roads.

President Cyril Ramaphosa conveys condolences

In a related article, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa conveyed his condolences a few hours after the accident in Vanderbijlpark occurred. At least 13 people were killed and more than five people, including the driver and assistant driver, were rushed to hospital.

Ramaphosa said that it was distressing that the accident took place on the same day that the South African Human Rights Commission released a report on scholar transport in the North West. He said children were the nation's greatest assets and must be protected.

