A major beachfront announcement captured South Africa’s attention, with ambitious plans for a new amusement park promising to transform a familiar stretch of Durban into a hub of entertainment, jobs, and renewed pride.

Excitement spread online after @coolstorybru shared a video on 6 December 2025 reacting to plans for a new R1 billion amusement park set to be built on Durban’s beachfront. The development was announced by the eThekwini Metro Municipality and will replace the 75-year-old amusement park that closed on 1 May 2023. The project aims to revitalise the promenade and attract both local and international visitors, bringing new life to one of Durban’s most iconic spaces.

According to the municipality, the request for proposals was issued in December 2023 and closed in March 2024. Mayor Cyril Xaba confirmed that the project sponsor has already invested over R9 million in early-stage development. This included feasibility studies, technical assessments, financial modelling and legal consultations. The park is expected to feature globally benchmarked attractions such as a lightning roller coaster, Disco 24, a vertical swing and a large virtual reality theme park with more than 160 interactive games.

Durban beachfront amusement park plans

User @coolstorybru’s video gained traction because many South Africans are eager to see large-scale development projects succeed locally. The visuals and descriptions of neon-lit walkways, panoramic ocean views and themed food courts sparked excitement. Viewers also focused on the economic impact, with the project expected to create around 900 construction jobs and over 500 permanent positions once operational.

Mzansi’s response leaned toward optimism and pride, with many welcoming investment in local tourism and job creation. Others expressed hope that the project would be well-managed and accessible to ordinary South Africans. Overall, the announcement reignited conversations about growth, development and Durban’s potential as a global entertainment destination.

Here’s what Mzansi had to say

Yazeed Sataar wrote:

“The billion rand amusement park.”

Jungkook wrote:

“A university would be better.”

Imi wrote:

“Everyone is complaining, but this will create 500 jobs. 😔 What do you guys want?”

Cleona Candice Rajpal wrote:

“I do like the idea of Durban having nice things other than uShaka and Umhlanga Pier, but I can already see the corruption around the corner. 😔😔 Let’s hope it doesn’t happen. Our city is so beautiful, and especially in December, it would be nice to have this for kids and people visiting home.”

ffs wrote:

“No hospitals, no schools, no factories.”

Bkay wrote:

“They can build amusement parks, but can’t even build schools and hospitals. This country is a joke. 👎🏽😭”

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis wrote:

“Oh, Durban people get ready to be priced out of your city. 😭😭"

Mosa Rametse wrote:

“How incredible would it be if they used the money to clean Durban and reclaim hijacked buildings, then build the park?”

