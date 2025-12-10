"My Trypophobia Could Never": Aerial Footage of Crowds at Durban Beach Stun Mzansi
- Aerial footage showing Durban’s beach crowds went viral because the drone view made the holiday rush look like a packed swarm from above
- The video highlighted how December transforms Durban into a major tourist zone, with travellers from other provinces filling the coastline
- Reactions mixed excitement and safety concerns, with many celebrating the energy of the beach and others worrying about overcrowding and risks
A drone flying over Durban has reminded the country how wild December gets when the coastline comes alive and holiday crowds take over.
A video posted publicly by TikTok account @andeeb09 on 9 December 2025 has stunned South Africans after aerial footage showed huge crowds gathered at a Durban beach during the early festive season. The clip shows large groups of beachgoers packed tightly on the sand, and from the height of the drone, the crowd looked almost like ants moving together because of how many of people were there. It was filmed in Durban, where thousands of locals and visitors arrive every December to enjoy the warm water, beachfront atmosphere, and holiday energy. The footage circulated across social media because it gave a clear view of just how busy the beach is, sparking questions about how many people travel from other provinces to celebrate December along KwaZulu-Natal’s coastline.
Durban has long been a major destination for holidaymakers in December because the weather is warm, access to the sea is easy, and the rhythm of the city makes the festive period feel alive. South Africans from Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and beyond often plan their year around a beach holiday, while locals say the coastline becomes a melting pot of cultures, music, and family reunions. December also creates a strong tourism boom for hotels, restaurants, and small beach traders, who rely on the season to make most of their income.
Holiday rush and summer tourism heat up
The drone footage added value by showing the beach from a high angle, something most people never see when they are part of the crowd on the sand. The video by user @andeeb09 went viral because the aerial perspective made it relatable and visual in a way that screenshots and normal phone videos don’t. And as usual, netizens started poking jokes and humour, with some saying they looked like ants.
Many said it was great to see families enjoying the beach together, and loved how the drone view captured the size of the moment. Other Durbanites raised safety concerns, especially regarding overcrowding, beach hazards, and theft during the peak season.
Here’s what Mzansi had to say
Lungisani Mjaji asked:
“What’s the hype about salty water?”
Shauntelle303 shared:
"The fun of being hit by a wave and holding on to a stranger’s leg so you don’t drown. Best feeling ever, making a friend you’ll never meet again.”
Skate wrote:
“We Durbanites don’t go to Durban in December. It’s for Joburg and Limpopo people. Rather go up the coast, there’s a place called Margate.”
My Chomi said:
“Best city by far. Cape Town is overrated, like a rich, unhappy person. Durban is like someone who spends their rent money; vibes and the best people.”
Aphiwe Zuma shared:
“This is empty. Wait until the 16th, you’ll see properly.”
Betsie Baberfontein said:
“You will never find me in Durban or Cape Town in December.”
Nont said:
“I trust Durban South Beach to look like this around this time of the year.”
Bulehchiliza added:
“Durban is ready to serve you. Be safe throughout your holiday.”
Check out the TikTok video below:
