A highway video showed rain falling on one side of the road, confusing drivers and sparking curiosity online

Weather experts say isolated rain clouds can create narrow bands of rainfall, especially during Gauteng thunderstorms

The clip went viral because it felt unreal, and many related to the South African experience of unpredictable weather

A storm landing on only one lane of traffic had South Africans questioning nature and sharing the clip like proof of a weather glitch.

The picture on the left captured the dry side of the freeway. Image: @fafiemamoe1

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video posted by @fafiemamoe1 on 5 December 2025 left many South Africans speechless after capturing rain falling on only one side of the Midrand highway, while the opposite lane stayed completely dry. The short clip was recorded from a moving car, showing the rain curtain stopping exactly at the road line, which had everyone asking how such weather even happens. The timing of the video mattered because many drivers were still on the road during afternoon showers and recognised the location instantly. People reacted with surprise because if it was not recorded, many said they would have assumed the clip was edited.

Meteorologists say this is perfectly normal and happens when clouds release rain in narrow bands caused by wind direction, temperature, and moisture pockets. The rainfall can look dramatic when the road surface acts like a visual divider. In Gauteng, thunderstorms often form in small cells, so one suburb can be soaked while the next is dry. Weather experts sometimes refer to this as isolated showers, and the visual impact is rare to catch so clearly on video. Many viewers appreciated that the clip helped explain something people drive through without realising what is happening scientifically.

Rainfall phenomenon fascinates highway drivers

The video by user @fafiemamoe1 spread across feeds and made its way into comment sections where people tagged friends who never believe weather stories without proof. It became relatable because everyone in South Africa has experienced big storms on one side of town while the other side looks sunny. The clean line on the highway also made the clip stand out because it looked unreal, almost like a special effect, which helped it trend. The casual style of the recording also contributed to the impact, because it felt like a real moment rather than staged content designed to go viral.

People responded with humour and curiosity, saying the creator did the country a favour by capturing the moment. Some joked that without the video, locals would blame editing tools or claim the clip was artificially generated. Others simply enjoyed seeing nature behave differently from expectation. The overall sentiment was a mix of fascination and pride in spotting something unique on a familiar freeway, which is why the moment kept circulating online.

A screenshot from the video captured the isolated showers on a Midrand highway. Image: @fafiemamoe1

Source: TikTok

Here’s what Mzansi had to say

Firstlady Wadza wrote:

“Someone said 50% chance of rain. 🌧️”

ARA wrote:

“Strange things are happening in South Africa.”

Marlon Musithu wrote:

“Every year that happens on that section.”

Ashie wrote:

“God can do anything.”

JustNatasha wrote:

“Not science, it’s geography.”

Tshng wrote:

“This must be investigated; corruption everywhere. 😂😂”

Siba Mankomomuhle wrote:

“God keeps showing us miracles and wonders.”

Zanel440 wrote:

“When God is in control, that’s what happens.”

Valencia wrote:

“It looks like a burst pipe, and cars make it appear like rain.”

zee wrote:

“This is not a mystery, it’s science. 😌”

XR6 wrote:

“One side is a car wash. 😂”

Check out the TikTok video below:

3 Other Briefly News stories about rain

A Gauteng resident shared a video showing rainwater leaking into her apartment during a heavy storm.

KwaZulu-Natal continues to experience heavy rainfall, prompting fears of flooding in some areas of the province.

A woman uploaded a TikTok video showing herself and her husband's wife having fun in the rain.

Source: Briefly News