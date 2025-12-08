A group of South African friends documented their long trip to Japan, which took an unexpected turn, turning a fun journey into airport chaos

The travel vlog showed everything from airport excitement to the stress of hunting for a missing friend in Doha after a long flight

Viewers related to the drama because they have experienced the tension of international travel and real-life chaos unfolding across two flights

A dramatic girls’ trip turned into a gripping airport chase when a missing friend nearly missed the gate, creating a relatable travel story that left everyone wanting to see how it ended.

A video posted by @bolelepolisa1 on 27 November 2025 showed a group of South African friends documenting their long-planned girls’ trip from the airport in South Africa to their landing in Japan. The clip was recorded on a phone throughout the journey, showing airport scenes, boarding, and the moment the group landed in Doha for their connecting flight after travelling for nearly 19 hours. The story took a dramatic turn when one of the friends, Rea, went missing during the transfer, leaving the others confused and stressed while preparing to board the next flight to Japan. Rea had delayed her visa until the very last moment, which led to her being separated from the group, and she only managed to reach the boarding gate seconds before it closed, turning the trip into a chaotic start and a tense search in a foreign airport.

The video carried more context as the friends explained they were travelling on a curated package arranged through a travel agency. The woman who posted mentioned that they had officially touched down for their holiday adventure and said the trip was fully planned through a travel company known for tailoring international experiences. The group recorded everything from excitement at the airport to the stress of not knowing where their friend was.

Visa delays spark airport panic

The clip by one of the friends, user @bolelepolisa1, went viral and became one of the TikTok series because so many South Africans understood the mix of excitement and fear during a big overseas trip. The video made it feel like a full series, from airport selfies to searching for a missing friend in transit, making it easy to follow and share with friends.

Reactions were filled with support and laughter, with people joking about the stress of travelling with friends who handle documents at the last second. Others mentioned that long connecting flights can easily create confusion, especially when everyone is tired after nearly a full day in the air. Some felt relieved that Rea made the flight at the last minute, while others said it showed how unpredictable travel can be when a trip involves multiple stops.

Here's what Mzansi had to say

Lumka 🥹❤️ wrote:

“Rea cannot be the one screaming ayoyo when we were stressed ngaye. 😂"

Buhle Msimango wrote:

“I’m still mad at Rea shame. 😭”

Petite wrote:

“Before the fun begins, we need a story time from Rea. 😂”

Phindu wrote:

“Rea, my babes, you can’t, you stressed the whole of SA. 😭😭”

Zandee asked:

“How's the weather?”

Didi asked:

“Which app do you use to edit? ❤🥰”

Pretty Nono asked:

“She lost her phone, too? 😩”

ALIYAH asked:

“So nobody else saw horse meat roll? 🤯”

Morwesimalebo wrote:

“Promise you will speak Japanese, Boleyley. 🫶❤️🤣”

Zuzole_MagW wrote:

“Okay, but Rea ate up that ‘Welcome to Japan’. 👌🏾”

