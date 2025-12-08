A Facebook page posted a video of a man stuck in a narrow rock crack on Table Mountain while wearing an Armani suit and holding an umbrella

The group helped him using a chain on the steep Kloof Corner Ridge route, which is known to trap hikers in the same spot

Viewers reacted to the unusual outfit choice and shared the video because of the dramatic visuals and relatable mountain jokes

A Cape Town rescue turned into viral chaos when a hiker in a designer suit got stuck on Table Mountain, leaving locals confused and entertained.

A video posted by the Table Mountain Experience Facebook page on 1 December 2025 showed a man stuck in a narrow crack on Table Mountain’s Kloof Corner Ridge in Cape Town. "The clip shows the person wearing a bulletproof vest, a full Armani suit, and holding an umbrella, stuck in what was described as an 11-inch rock crack, while other men tried to help him by guiding a chain for him to pull himself up. The spot is a known challenge point for hikers who enjoy the steep route, but the man’s formal clothing made the scene unusual. The group managed the rescue attempt slowly, showing how tricky the situation was without proper hiking gear.

The video added context to a spot that attracts hikers who sometimes get stuck in the same corner, especially during busy summer mornings. Kloof Corner Ridge is steep but popular because it gives one of the quickest views over Cape Town without doing the full Table Mountain hike. Many experienced hikers know the crack and even use guided chains for safety, but the man’s designer suit and umbrella made it stand out from the normal daypack-and-boots crowd. His vest, formal shoes and branded clothing left people wondering if he had underestimated the route or arrived straight from a meeting. The quick assist from the group also showed how hikers on the mountain often help each other, even when the situation is unusual.

South Africans shocked by the unusual hiking outfit

The short clip posted by the Facebook page Table Mount Experience spread across timelines because the visuals were dramatic and confusing at the same time. People shared it after noticing the contrast between one of Cape Town’s toughest climbs and someone doing it like a red-carpet arrival. It connected with locals who know the mountain well and have seen people get stuck there, but never dressed like this. Comments rolled in as people tagged hiking friends, joked about dress codes for outdoor adventures and said the video looked like a fashion shoot gone wrong.

Most reactions were playful, with many laughing at the unexpected outfit choice and how calm the group stayed while helping. Others pointed out that the crack is known to trap even regular hikers, so the man was fortunate that people were nearby. Many saw it as a reminder that Table Mountain is not a casual walk and that gear matters more than good branding in outdoor spaces.

Here’s how Mzansi reacted

Diane Brooks asked:

“Okay, so the outfit's strange, but dare I ask what he's doing in the crack?”

Zunaid Baba wrote:

"You always find the strangest occurrences on the mountain, sir. 🤣😅 “

Pendo Nyanam wrote:

“Mr Poppins for you! He elevates my anxiety every time I see him on his page, but he doesn't break a sweat. He climbs Lion's Head every other day; the trails are his home. ☺️🎉”

Jean-Paul Van Belle wrote:

“But at least he is up there and doing it... better than 99.99% of the CPT population!”

Jacqui Martch wrote:

“Glad he is okay, but yeah, Mr Poppins takes way too many gambles on the mountain.”

Sedick Dawood wrote:

“Love this guy! Mr Poppins has been doing this kinda thing way too long to be stuck. 😅💯 💪🏽”

Abdul Benjamin wrote:

“That's his regular mountain gear. 😁”

Charne Diedericks asked:

“Isn't this the guy who always runs up and down the mountain with an umbrella?”

Jenna Jenna wrote:

“Seen this guy outright sprinting down Table Mountain from the Constantia Nek route, we were left confused for the rest of the day.”

Roxanne Thomas wrote:

“Lol, hike in safe hiking clothes and carry the outfit for your photoshoot at the top of the mountain in a backpack, please. 😂”

Check out the Facebook video below:

