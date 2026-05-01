A Somalian refugee woman broke down while speaking outside a SASSA office, saying her grant had been cut off for seven months

The Somali community says they were never warned about the change in documentation requirements

South Africans were largely unsympathetic, with many questioning how foreign nationals were accessing SASSA grants

Somalian Refugee outside a SASSA grant office. Images: @Afritimez News

Source: Facebook

A video of a Somalian refugee woman pleading with the South African government about her discontinued SASSA grant has sparked a debate online. Afritimez News shared the clip on their Facebook page on 30 April 2026, stating:

"Questions are being raised about the administration of social grants after a Somalian national claimant alleged that her payments were discontinued despite previously receiving them."

In the video, the woman stands outside a SASSA office alongside other members of the Somali community and says:

"At this minute, where will I get a green ID? It's a procedure... It will take some time. We have children. We are refugees. We have kids going to school. We feel the government must do something."

The woman explained that the Somali community had been receiving their SASSA grants using their refugee permits. These permits are valid for four years and legally allow refugees to work, study and access basic services in South Africa. She says that without any prior notice, SASSA officials began telling applicants they now needed a green South African ID to continue receiving their grants.

Her grant had been stopped for seven months. She says the community was never informed about the change in requirements. She pleaded directly with Home Affairs and the government to intervene, saying many of the women present are mothers who are struggling to feed their families.

What SASSA grants are refugees entitled to?

According to government guidelines, recognised refugees have the same rights as permanent residents when it comes to social assistance. They can apply for the Child Support Grant, Disability Grant, Older Persons Grant and the SRD R370 grant, among others.

To qualify, they must pass a means test proving they have insufficient income, and their permits must be valid at the time of application. A green South African ID is not listed as a requirement for refugee grant applicants; the valid refugee identity document and a 13-digit refugee ID number are what's needed. It's unclear why SASSA officials are now requesting a green ID from these applicants.

Watch the Facebook clip here.

SA debates Somalian refugee's SASSA plea

South Africans had strong opinions in the comments section on the Facebook page's clip:

@NtuthukoCavalnog questioned:

"Can you, as a South African, earn a social grant in Pakistan?"

@MishkuGumbi asked:

"How did you get access to SASSA without a South African ID in the first place?"

@FransGouws wrote:

"How can foreigners get SASSA?"

@AsnathMolema said:

"How do foreigners receive R370 while I'm not receiving it? How come?"

@HellenMakwela added:

"Talk about giving someone a hand, and they want a whole arm."

@RobbyEdwardAddinall wrote:

"Go to your embassy so your government can hear and support you."

@MokgaetjiDorahMasehela said:

"It's not a procedure if you got the first one through the correct channels."

Somalian refugees outside a SASSA grant office. Images: Images: @Afritimez News

Source: Facebook

More on refugees and SA's immigration debate

Briefly News recently reported on another group of Afrikaners who allegedly arrived in the United States as refugees.

recently reported on another group of Afrikaners who allegedly arrived in the United States as refugees. A Cape Town Afrikaner family who moved to the US with just $24 opened up about what their new life looks like.

The United States is reportedly considering increasing its refugee admissions cap to welcome more South Africans.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News