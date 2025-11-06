Newlyweds Rescued on Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africans React

A honeymoon hike on one of Cape Town’s most popular trails turned into an unexpected challenge for a visiting couple

A quick-thinking mountain guide and a dedicated rescue team ensured the pair received help just in time

Mzansi peeps flooded the comments with praise for the rescuers and kind words for the grateful newlyweds

A young British couple’s honeymoon adventure in Cape Town took an unexpected turn when they had to be rescued from Table Mountain after the bride became exhausted while hiking.

A British couple was saved from Table Mountain in Cape Town while hiking. Image: Fernanda Latronico and Ryan Lansdown/ Pexels

According to a Facebook post by Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) Western Cape, the pair set off on the popular Platteklip Gorge trail on Monday afternoon, 4 November 2025, under the blazing Cape Town sun.

What began as a romantic hike soon became a test of endurance as the heat intensified, leaving the bride "overheated" and "fatigued." The post also revealed that a passing mountain guide came to their aid. They offered them rehydration and contacted the emergency services using the WSAR hotline (021 937 0300).

A rescue team, including SANParks Table Mountain National Park rangers and a paramedic from the Western Cape Government Health and Wellness department, was quickly dispatched to assist. The rescuers reached the couple using the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway, where the bride received medical attention and rehydration before being safely escorted to the upper cable station. Once stabilised, the newlyweds were able to enjoy a final Cape Town sunset a moment likely filled with both relief and reflection on their eventful start to married life.

WSAR expressed warm wishes to the couple in their post that was shared on 4 November 2025 writing:

"May your journey together be as smooth as the cable car ride from the summit of our beautiful Table Mountain."

The organisation also reminded hikers to stay prepared for extreme weather conditions and to save the correct emergency contact number (021 937 0300). Wilderness Search and Rescue is a collaborative network comprising government agencies and civilian volunteers dedicated to assisting those in distress in the Western Cape’s wilderness areas.

They continue to encourage public support for their vital rescue operations through donations at. (https://wsar.org.za/support-us/).

A woman sat on top of a mountain in Cape Town, South Africa. Image: Taryn Elliott/Pexels

SA reacts to couple's rescue mission on Table Mountain

The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts saying:

Sigi Howes said:

"I love that they were treated so kindly and got such a great Cape Town welcome. I agree that warning signs might deter inexperienced hikers from attempting too much. Well done all those braves who came to their assistance."

Ivy Caplen added:

"What a delightful story with a lovely touch of humour."

Hilton-Anita Marshall wrote:

"When love and kindness come together in one amazing guide. Proud to be your mom . Well done Jarrod Marshall from Cape Town Trails."

Andrea Gail Booth stated:

"Beautifully written, but as always well done."

Maria Trautmann replied:

"Amazing work well done things got hotter and not in the right way."

Linda Roodt commented:

"What a sweet story. A thumbs up to our local heroes."

Take a look at the post below:

