Suspended Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi was identified as a suspect in Emmanuel Mbense's murder case

IPID investigator Nomsa Masuku presented evidence to the Madlanga Commission regarding police involvement

Several metro police and SAPS members are among those recommended for prosecution by the IPID

GAUTENG, JOHANNESBURG - Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi is among the suspects the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) recommended for prosecution in the murder of Emmanuel Mbense.

Several suspects identified for prosecution

IPID investigator Nomsa Masuku told the Madlanga Commission on Thursday, 12 February 2026, that the case was registered under section 28(1)(b) of the IPID Act, which covers deaths as a result of police action. The alleged offence is murder. Masuku named Mkhwanazi as one of several suspects identified for prosecution. Others include Reservist Constable Z Fritz, Mr W Pretorius, Mr E van der Waald, the late Marius van der Merwe, the late Mr J Hanekom, Mr Kobus, Kershia Leigh Stols, Mr Juan-Mare Eksteen and Mr A McKenzie.

She said Stols is a metro police officer, Eksteen is a SAPS member, and McKenzie and Mkhwanazi are EMPD members. Some of the other individuals named are private citizens. She said the list was confirmed during the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) decision-making process.

Commissioner Julius Mkhwanazi could soon find himself in further hot water, according to Thuso Keefelakae. Keefelakae, the acting Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) head, has promised that prosecuting authorities are close to deciding on the fraud and corruption charges against Mkhwanazi. Mkhwanazi, the suspended Ekhurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Chief, is at the centre of a scandal involving Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala. Mkhwanazi is accused of facilitating blue lights for Matlala's Cat VIP security company.

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry was rocked on 9 February 2026, as other prominent names emerged in testimony, that of radio DJ, former music executive, and entrepreneur Sbu Leope, popularly known as DJ Sbu, along with his partner TK Nciza. The revelation came from former Head of Legal Services, Kemi Behari, who is testifying at the commission today. Behari, who is seeking to clear his own name after being implicated in alleged attempts to shield Julius Mkhwanazi.

Advocate Khemraj Behari has denied allegations that he received a salary bonus for protecting Commissioner Julius Mkhwanazi. Behari, the head of legal for the City of Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality (EMM), was placed on precautionary suspension with full pay in December 2025, over the scandal surrounding Commissioner Mkhwanazi. Advocate Behari addressed the R600,000 salary increase he received, and whether it was for failing to implement disciplinary action against Mkhwanazi. A previous Madlanga Commission witness alleged that Advocate Behari received the increase for protecting Mkhwanazi, noting that he was less than a year in his new role.

