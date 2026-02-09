The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry was shaken as radio DJ and entrepreneur Sbu Leope, popularly known as DJ Sbu, and his partner TK Nciza, were key beneficiaries in disputed EMPD transactions

The allegations were made by former Head of Legal Services Kemi Behari, who is testifying to clear his own name after allegations of shielding suspended EMPD deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi

The revelations have sparked intense public debate and scrutiny on accountability

DJ Sbu and TK Nciza have been implicated in Ekurhuleni corruption at the Madlanga Commission.

PRETORIA- The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry was rocked on 9 February 2026, as other prominent names emerged in testimony, that of radio DJ, former music executive, and entrepreneur Sbu Leope, popularly known as DJ Sbu, along with his partner TK Nciza.

The revelation came from former Head of Legal Services, Kemi Behari, who is testifying at the commission today. Behari, who is seeking to clear his own name after being implicated in alleged attempts to shield Julius Mkhwanazi.

Behari name drops DJ Sbu and TK Nciza

Attempting to illustrate the challenges of conducting investigations, Behari said the only labour matter he was directly involved in was the case of senior manager Mojapelo, the COO. He recalled that during the investigation, he summoned TK Nciza to account for a finding that was considered irregular.

“The only people we can call now are TK Nciza and Sbu Leope because they are the ones to whom the evidence is pointing as benefiting from this entire thing,” he said

Behari told the commission that following his initial involvement, his Head of Department informed him that the matter had been “settled," which he attributed to pressure applied by TK Nciza.

Why was Behari called to testify?

Behari’s testimony stems from accusations that he was complicit in covering corruption of former EMPD police chief Juluis Mkhwanazi, along with former manager Imogen Mashazi and Head of HR Linda Gcaleka, who were also implicated. Behari's suspension follows Mkhwanazi's suspension. Mkhwanazi was suspended after he was accused of entering into a fraudulent contract with Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala through the EMPD.

Social media reactions

The inclusion of high-profile figures like DJ Sbu has sparked intense public and media interest, raising questions about how many people were involved in the corruption within the municipality and Ekurhuleni as a whole.

@kabelo_Pitori said:

"Last week, on Thursday, on his breakfast show, he declined to comment on the Madlanga commission topic. Citing that he does not want to get involved. So many listeners were triggered by this on why a radio presenter would want to “excuse himself” on a burning topic. Now it makes sense."

@Sthamber commented:

"All truth is coming out, and no one has a place to hide. All that is done in the darkness surely does come to light. They thought it was done and dusted."

@Jaydenwkx remarked:

"Ekurhuleni needs its own commission, followed by Tshwane."

@BotsheloMo834 said:

"They should have just given him the darn dockets."

@SAContextMatter stated:

"There’s zero evidence DJ Sbu personally profited from Ekurhuleni corruption."

Ekurhuleni's Head of HR suspended.

Another person to suffer consequences of alleged corruption was Ekurhuleni’s Head of Human Resources, Linda Gxasheka, who was placed on precautionary suspension with immediate effect. Gxasheka was implicated in the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry by HR Head Xolani Nciza, who testified at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry from 11 to 13 November 2025. Gxasheka was accused of having financially benefited in return for her loyalty to City Manager Imogen Mashazi. Gxasheka, along with Advocate Kemi Behari were accused of supporting Mashazi’s directive to shield EMPD Acting Chief Brigadier Julius Mkhwanazi during his testimony at the Madlanga Commission.

Former Legal Head at Ekurhuleni Municipality Advocate Kemi Behari testified at the Madlanga Commission.

Previously, Briefly News reported that Behari denied allegations that a R600,000 salary increase he received was a “loyalty bonus” for protecting suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi from disciplinary action. Behari told the Madlanga commission the claim was false, damaging, and unsupported by evidence, insisting the increase was not a bribe or linked to interference in Mkhwanazi’s case.

