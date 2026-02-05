President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for stronger witness protection measures following an assassination attempt on Wiandre Pretorius

Pretorius survived a shooting outside his Boksburg home, where police recovered 16 bullets and are investigating the suspects.

The attack comes amid ongoing revelations at the commission, including testimony by the late Marius “Witness D” van der Merwe implicating senior Ekurhuleni metro police officials in a 2022 murder

Ramaphosa has called for urges stronger witness protection after Boksburg attempted hit. Image:Frennie Shivambu/Getty Images

GAUTENG- President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for improved witness protection measures following an assassination attempt on a man linked to the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Speaking alongside SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter, Ramaphosa stressed that witnesses in high-profile cases must be better secured, with their identities kept confidential.

“Witnesses in high-profile cases should not be identifiable and must be better protected,” Ramaphosa said.

Pretorius survives an attempted hit

The call comes after Wiandre Pretorius’s vehicle was attacked outside his Boksburg home on 5 February 2026. Gauteng police confirmed that Pretorius’s vehicle was targeted in a shooting in Van Dyk Park, Ekurhuleni, with at least 16 bullets recovered at the scene. The attack occurred as Pretorius was leaving his home, and no one was injured. Investigators are analysing CCTV footage and other evidence to identify the suspects behind the attempted murder. Following the attack, Pretorius has been moved to a safe, undisclosed location.

How is Pretorius linked to the Madlanga Commission?

Pretorius was implicated by Marius van der Merwe at the Madlanga Commission. In his testimony, Van der Merwe said they were involved with the dumping of Emmanuel Mbhense's body in a dam after he was murdered in 2022. Marius van der Merwe also implicated former Ekurhuleni metro police deputy head Julius Mkhwanazi in Mbhense's murder, detailing that a tactical team led by Mkhwanazi killed Mbhense during a raid at his house.

Social media responds to news of the attempted hit

@Twentyman__said:

"As long as Julius Mkhwanazi, Katiso Molefe and his son are not in jail, witnesses will be compromised"

@Bavu08 wrote:

"We are the Mexico of Africa. Beautiful country with potential, run ragged by criminals, syndicates and gangs, cartels and the like."

@shireenhlalele stated:

"He must be protected by all means. The Mafias want him dead. Ekurhuleni is a country of its own shame, and it's run by mafias."

@Siphe_Sihle1 commented:

"I'm sure there's still a big secret we're going to hear in this commission; they wouldn't try to silence witnesses if everything was out there."

@KagiSpeaks said:

"This is very disturbing now. People are eliminating evidence."

Briefly News articles on Marius van der Merwe

Marius van der Merwe, a former Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department officer who testified as “Witness D” before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, was shot and killed outside his Brakpan home on 5 December 2025. He had given evidence to the commission under a pseudonym about alleged misconduct and corruption involving senior EMPD figures before his assassination. Police are investigating his murder and have launched a manhunt for those responsible.

The Brakpan community held a candlelight vigil on 6 December to honour Marius van der Merwe, known as “Witness D” after he was gunned down outside his home following his testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. Residents lit candles and shared emotional tributes, describing him as a respected local figure and hero who stood up against corruption. The gathering reflected deep grief and a collective desire to remember his courage and service to the community.

Pretorius was implicated by Witness D at the Madlanga Commission. Images: @Therealwisgo/X and Frennie Shivambu/ Getty Images

Previously, Briefly News reported that Justice Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said that Marius “Witness D” van der Merwe was offered entry into the official witness protection programme but declined the offer before he was fatally shot outside his Brakpan home. Police confirmed he was not under formal protection at the time of the attack, which is being investigated as a targeted killing. Ntshavheni defended the witness protection system while acknowledging the need to strengthen safeguards after the murder.

