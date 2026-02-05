Wiandre Pretorius, an alleged SAPS informer attached to the late Witness D, survived an attempted assassination

Three gunmen allegedly opened fire on him while he was in his bakkie at around 09:25 am

Authorities are investigating the incident as speculations arise whether the hit is in connection with Madlanga Commission testimony

Man tied to Witness D testimony at Madlanga Commission Survives shooting in Eurhuleni. Image: Luba Lesolle/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

EKURHULENI — Wiandre Pretorius, an alleged South African Police Service (SAPS) informer attached to the late Witness D, also known as Marius Van De Merwe, has survived an attempted assassination in Ekurhuleni on Thursday, 5 February 2026.

According to Enca, Pretorius who was implicated in testimony linked to Witness D, came under attack at around 09:25 am.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Reports state three gunmen allegedly opened fire on Pretorius. A recording reviewed by the news outlet captures Pretorius calling for backup immediately after the shooting.

Authorities are yet to confirm the details of the attack, but the incident has raised concerns over the ongoing fallout from high-profile criminal investigations connected to Witness D.

Investigators are reportedly following leads to identify and apprehend the suspects.

Source: Briefly News