The Brakpan community came together on 6 December 2025 to hold a tribute for Witness D

Marius van der Merwe (Witness D) testified at the Madlanga Commission regarding the corruption at the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department

Van der Merwe was gunned down his outside his home on Friday, 5 December 2025

Marius van der Merwe was killed after testifying at the Madlanga Commission. Image :@AdvoBarryRoux/X

JOHANNESBURG- The Brakpan community came together on 6 December 2025 to honour Witness D, Marius van der Merwe, in a heartfelt candlelight vigil. Van der Merwe, a former police reservist and owner of a private security company, was well-known and deeply respected in the East Rand. He had recently testified at the Madlanga Commission, where he implicated former EMPD deputy chief Julius Mkhwananzi in alleged acts of corruption.

A viral video from the vigil shows Brakpan residents holding candles and sharing emotional tributes to the man many described as a local hero.

"We remember a brave and selfless leaders whose heart was anchored in service to others. He stood fearless for his community guided by conviction and love," read his candlelight vigil invite.

Van der Merwe was shot dead outside his East Rand home on 5 December 2025, reportedly in front of his family. His murder came shortly after he voiced fears for his safety following his testimony.n his appearance before the commission, Van der Merwe alleged that Mkhwananzi had ordered officers to dispose of the body of a suspected robber who died during an encounter with EMPD members at a Brakpan home. He claimed he was then instructed to dump the body down a mine shaft.

Politicians react to the killing of Witness D

Marius van der Merwe testified at the Madlanga Commission before he was killed. Image: Frenie Shivambu/ Getty Images

In the wake of his killing, President Cyril Ramaphosa vowed to strengthen protections for whistleblowers and witnesses, promising that the government would intensify efforts to safeguard those who come forward, including participants of the Madlanga Commission. The commission also issued a statement extending condolences to van der Merwe’s family and announced it would provide further updates once General Masemola had briefed Justice Madlanga on the progress of the murder investigation.

Politician-turned-broadcaster Mbuyiseni Ndlozi took to social media and shared, 'Evil will not win.' The Power TALK host warned that the blood was not spilt in vain. His post captioned,

"And some in the palaces of the political expedience seek to defund those who are supported by what is a clear conspiracy to subvert our democracy and hand it over to organised criminals,"

South Africans reacted with shock, anger, and grief across social media

@EmmiieTLO stated:

"This is heartbreaking May His soul Rest in Peace."

@upmarketbet commented:

"This is sad indeed,when people try to help us other people silence them."

@MenaceDisguised stated:

"We will always remember him like the hero he was"

@Lebo_Itumeleng said:

"May His Soul Rest In Peace Man. There is no witness or whistle blower protection in South Africa."

@PC7nt6rpmjp commented:

"Condolences to the family , may God comfort them during this difficult times."

Marius van der Merwe's wife spoke out after the tragic killing

Earlier, Briefly News reported on a moving tribute shared by Van der Merwe’s wife, Leann, who posted a heartfelt TikTok video after witnessing her husband’s murder. The clip showed tender moments between the couple and their children, portraying a warm, close-knit family. Social media users responded with condolences, and many called on South Africans to unite in the pursuit of justice for the slain father of two.

