The City of Ekurhuleni was suspended for not taking action against the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department's Deputy Police Chief, Julius Mkhwanazi

Witnesses testifying before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry made various allegations against Mkhwanazi, including senior members of the EMPD

Kemi Behari's suspension follows Mkhwanazi's suspension, following the testimony against him

EKURHULENI — The City of Ekurhuleni suspended its legal head, Kemi Behari, for not taking disciplinary action against suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) deputy police chief, Brigadier Julius Mkhwanazi.

Behari's suspension follows Mkhwanazi's suspension. Mkhwanazi was suspended after he was accused of entering into a fraudulent contract with Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala through the EMPD. Matlala was arrested in 2025 for the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend, actress and social media influencer Tebogo Thobejane.

Why was Julius Mkhwanazi suspended?

Mkhwanazi's suspension came after a former EMPD officer testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry about the registration of Matlala's vehicles through the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department. The EMPD's former divisional Head of employee relations, Xolani Nciza, said an investigation into the blue lights saga was launched after Matlala allegedly donated vehicles to the City of Ekurhuleni. He said a fabricated donation letter was produced, and the vehicles were registered under the municipality.

Mkhwanazi was also accused of excluding EMPD Police Chief Jabulani Mpiyeye from the recruitment process. Mpiyeye alleged that Mkhwanazi and a Human Resources staff member recruited members of the EMPD without his involvement. His attempt to confront them was unsuccessful, as they continued without him regardless.

This is a developing story.

What you need to know about Julius Mkhwanazi

Julius mkhwanazi's R200,000 salary increase questioned

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Mkhwanazi's R200,000 salary hike after he was promoted to Deputy Chief of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department was under the microscope. Ekurhuleni's former Municipal Manager Imogen Mashazi testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 2 December 2025 in Tshwane.

Imogen appeared before the Commission and testified about the massive salary increase Mkhwanazi received when he was promoted. She said that she is unsure if she signed off on the salary increase.

