Ekurhuleni Suspends Legal Head for Not Acting Against EMPD Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi
- The City of Ekurhuleni was suspended for not taking action against the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department's Deputy Police Chief, Julius Mkhwanazi
- Witnesses testifying before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry made various allegations against Mkhwanazi, including senior members of the EMPD
- Kemi Behari's suspension follows Mkhwanazi's suspension, following the testimony against him
EKURHULENI — The City of Ekurhuleni suspended its legal head, Kemi Behari, for not taking disciplinary action against suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) deputy police chief, Brigadier Julius Mkhwanazi.
Behari's suspension follows Mkhwanazi's suspension. Mkhwanazi was suspended after he was accused of entering into a fraudulent contract with Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala through the EMPD. Matlala was arrested in 2025 for the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend, actress and social media influencer Tebogo Thobejane.
Madlanga Commission: Brigadier Julius Mkhwanazi's R200k salary increase after appointment questioned
Why was Julius Mkhwanazi suspended?
Mkhwanazi's suspension came after a former EMPD officer testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry about the registration of Matlala's vehicles through the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department. The EMPD's former divisional Head of employee relations, Xolani Nciza, said an investigation into the blue lights saga was launched after Matlala allegedly donated vehicles to the City of Ekurhuleni. He said a fabricated donation letter was produced, and the vehicles were registered under the municipality.
Mkhwanazi was also accused of excluding EMPD Police Chief Jabulani Mpiyeye from the recruitment process. Mpiyeye alleged that Mkhwanazi and a Human Resources staff member recruited members of the EMPD without his involvement. His attempt to confront them was unsuccessful, as they continued without him regardless.
This is a developing story.
What you need to know about Julius Mkhwanazi
- Nciza exposed how Matlala registered his vehicles as Ekurhuleni vehicles when he testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry
- Mkhwanazi denied that he was involved in the registration of Matlala's cars as state vehicles
- He was granted special leave after a motion to suspend him failed at the City of Ekurhuleni's council, where the motion was debated
- Mkhwanazi was also linked to the tampering of a murder scene when a witness alleged that he ordered EMPD officers to remove a dead body from the scene
- The EMPD's spokesperson, Colonel Kelebogile Thepa, broke down when she recalled how she survived an attack after the blue lights saga
Julius mkhwanazi's R200,000 salary increase questioned
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Mkhwanazi's R200,000 salary hike after he was promoted to Deputy Chief of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department was under the microscope. Ekurhuleni's former Municipal Manager Imogen Mashazi testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 2 December 2025 in Tshwane.
Imogen appeared before the Commission and testified about the massive salary increase Mkhwanazi received when he was promoted. She said that she is unsure if she signed off on the salary increase.
Source: Briefly News
