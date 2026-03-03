The tragic passing of late TV personality Ian von Memerty has made global headlines

The former Strictly Come Dancing South Africa host's death was confirmed by his family, sending shockwaves across the internet

Fans and the online community responded with an outpouring of tributes to the veteran presenter

News of Ian von Memerty’s death dominated UK headlines. Image: Ian von Memerty

Source: Facebook

In the days following Ian von Memerty's tragic death, news of his passing has dominated headlines across the United Kingdom.

The former Strictly Come Dancing South Africa host and theatre performer died at 61 on 23 February 2026. The news was confirmed a week after his passing, on 1 March, by his grieving family, who shared a poignant statement on his Facebook page.

"We are sad to announce that our beloved Ian von Memerty passed away at the age of 61 in Johannesburg in the early hours of 23 February 2026.

"As a family, we have done everything we can to love & respect him on his journey. We ask for privacy and respect as we deal with our own pain, having lost someone we’ve loved very much."

His death was reported by several UK-based news outlets, which highlighted the fallen star's widely shared Facebook series detailing his intention to take his own life.

While his family chose to keep the specific circumstances of his passing private, they did emphasise their support for the journey he had been navigating.

Ian von Memerty will be remembered for the decades of joy and talent he shared with millions, from his days on Strictly Come Dancing to the mentorship he offered on SA’s Got Talent.

While his final journey was complex, the world is now standing by his family to honour his memory and his wish for peace.

Read the statement from Ian von Memerty's family below.

Social media honours Ian von Memerty

Heartbroken and traumatised fans flooded social media with heartfelt tributes to the veteran presenter. Read some of their messages below.

ZD Imagined said:

"You were such an amazing person, Ian. I’m heartbroken for your family, but I understand your right to choose. Thank you for sharing your thoughts and experiences always. You set a standard for me about integrity, especially in the workplace. Unforgettable, that's what you will always be."

Richard Pickering wrote:

"RIP, Ian. I hope you have found the peace and happiness you so looked for. I can fully understand why. You are a braver man than I ever will be. Go well, Buzzard."

Heartbroken fans reacted to Ian von Memerty’s passing. Image: Ian von Memerty

Source: Facebook

Chana Miriam Opert was shattered:

"Extremely sad that he felt like this."

Debbie Tacon posted:

"Safe travels, Ian, may you find the peace you so richly deserve."

Granville Michaels added:

"Rest in peace, Ian. You surely inspired me as an artist. You'll always be remembered."

Rozanne McKenzie pays tribute to Ian von Memerty

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Rozanne McKenzie's reaction to Ian von Memerty's tragic passing.

The radio personality bid farewell to Von Memerty with a touching tribute on social media that moved followers to tears.

